Viral video from inside the lobby of Trump’s namesake D.C. hotel shows a barren and empty landscape

Another business blow to Donald J. Trump. It appears that nobody wants to stay at his namesake hotel in Washington, D.C.

Jane Mayer, a staff writer at the New Yorker, just tweeted a video from inside the hotel’s main lobby… and it’s empty. Like, completely. There’s not a soul in sight, despite loud music pulsating through the speaker system like it’s some super hopping nightclub.

“Looks like they drained the swamp,” Mayer tweeted.

The video has already received almost 325,000 views, 900 comments, 3,000 retweets, and 15,0000 likes.

?Trump Hotel, DC – Looks like they drained the swamp pic.twitter.com/dgDg3HxRbp — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) January 27, 2021

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that the Trump Organization has actually been shopping its lease on the 263-room luxury hotel for the past year, hoping to unload it to the tune of $500 million, but the real-estate broker hasn’t been able to find any interested buyers and has, in fact, quit.

Apparently, nobody wants to take over the hotel, which has significantly underperformed since Trump took office in 2017. Part of the issue could be that one of the requirements of the new tenants is that they retain the Trump name, which has become toxic since members of the MAGA militia stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

And now, the responses…

