‘The Voice’ champion Sawyer Fredericks comes out as bi

Singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks, who rose to prominence when he competed on and won the 8th season of The Voice, has come out publicly as bisexual via social media.

Posting to Instagram, Fredericks, 22, told fans that “since I have not publicly said this in a post, I wanted say that I am Bisexual.”

“When I was younger I thought I was straight,” he continued, “because I was more attracted to women, and I didn’t know there were more options besides Gay and Straight. So I just assumed I was Straight. I am privileged and have never been discriminated against for my sexuality or ashamed of it. I’m truly sorry for any of you who have been, and I hope it gets better.”

He concluded by guessing he’ll, “probably lose some fans over this post, but that’s fine with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sawyer Fredericks (@sawyerfrdrx)

Fredericks won The Voice in 2015 when he was just 16 years old. The folk singer chose Pharrell Williams as his coach, and went on to set series iTunes sales records.

He’s gone on to record three full-length albums, including his latest, Flowers for You, released in May of 2020.

Congrats to Fredericks on opening up to the world, and here’s hoping it gains him more fans than it costs him!

Here’s “Born” off of Flowers for You — take a listen: