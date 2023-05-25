Vote for your favorite LGBTQ+ reality stars on Paramount+

Oh, summer!



That magical time of year when the sun shines brighter, the days grow longer, and we all search for the perfect escape from reality. But who needs a tropical paradise or a road trip when you can indulge in the action and adventure of reality TV right in your very own living room?

Thanks to the folks at Paramount+, you can dive headfirst into a colorful wonderland of LGBTQ+ goodness, all while cozied up in your comfiest pajamas.

Some of our favorite titles that feature queer castmates include:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: The ultimate drag competition where legendary queens sashay back onto the runway for a chance to snatch the crown and make their mark in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

But wait, there’s more!

In the name of all things fierce and fabulous, we want you to be a part of the action.

It’s time to channel your inner judge and rank your favorite LGBTQ+ characters who have graced the screen on Paramount+ reality shows.

Who made you cackle with laughter? Who had you gagging on their eleganza? Who tugged at your heartstrings with their emotional journey?

It’s time to let your voice be heard, honey!