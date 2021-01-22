Vote now: The 2021 Queerties are officially open

The Queerties are back! It was an unconventional year (to say the least), and each and every one of this year’s unconventional nominees has been a major silver lining, helping keep us entertained, informed, engaged and connected.

Voting for the 2021 Queerties is officially open.

From groundbreaking film and television that kept our Friday nights from getting too quiet to a new crop of social media stars continuing to make us laugh while tearing down binaries, there was no shortage of queer voices in media this year.

Now you can help your favorites take home the top prize in each of their categories, casting your ballot for the best in entertainment, pop culture and more.

Voting runs now through February 16, and remember — you can vote once per day in each category. The winners will be announced during a special streamed event on February 24. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes.