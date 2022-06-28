Vote now! The Tom of Finland photo contest is heating up

Many can enter, but only one can win!
Voting is now open for Tom of Finland’s 102nd Birthday Photo Competition! Go @tomoffinlandvodka and see the 8 FINALIST photos. To vote, comment on the finalist’s post with the word VOTE and #YourTomIsShowing. Voting closes at 4PM PST on June 30 th .
Own your favorite photo! Each of the FINALIST photos have been printed and framed for an
online charity auction to benefit @tomoffinlandfoundation. The auction runs from June 23 –
And the finalists are…
CARLOS CAMPOS
DAVID ZIMMERMAN
ERIC WAINWRIGHT
JASON JACKSON
KEVIN MCDERMOTT
ANDREW GLEASON
KENNETH GRUENHOLTZ
KURTIS DALLON
2 Comments
bachy
Hmmm. I’m not sure about these images. ToF is about a muscular, masculine body, for sure. But the face is key: it has to exhibit a smirking fecundity, a ‘young, hung and full of cum’ arrogance. The only actor I can think of who can project that Bob Mizer / Athletic Model Guild look is maybe a young Taylor Lautner?
greekboy
Tom of Finland guys are hot, but it’s just another form of drag