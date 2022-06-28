Vote now! The Tom of Finland photo contest is heating up

Many can enter, but only one can win!

Voting is now open for Tom of Finland’s 102nd Birthday Photo Competition! Go @tomoffinlandvodka and see the 8 FINALIST photos. To vote, comment on the finalist’s post with the word VOTE and #YourTomIsShowing. Voting closes at 4PM PST on June 30 th .

Own your favorite photo! Each of the FINALIST photos have been printed and framed for an

online charity auction to benefit @tomoffinlandfoundation. The auction runs from June 23 –

And the finalists are…

CARLOS CAMPOS

DAVID ZIMMERMAN

ERIC WAINWRIGHT

JASON JACKSON

KEVIN MCDERMOTT

ANDREW GLEASON

KENNETH GRUENHOLTZ

KURTIS DALLON