Wait, is Daniel Radcliffe about to make us thirsty for Weird Al? Help! We’re confused

Elvis might’ve had the box office all shook up this summer, and you know we’re hung up on Madonna’s upcoming movie, but there’s another musical biopic that’s currently got our full attention: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Yes, even the curly-haired, accordion-playing king of parody songs is getting his story told in glossy movie form, and it has one ace up its Hawaiian-shirt-sleeve in the form of Daniel Radcliffe as Al—looking hotter than ever, we might add.

The former child star of The Franchise That Shall Not Be Named has long proven himself a legit actor in his own right, taking on a number of challenging and strange roles over the last decade. He’s also, it should be said, gotten in great shape, putting those wizarding days far behind him.

Thankfully, the marketing team behind Weird seems to be well aware of this, as they’ve repeatedly featured Radcliffe’s taut body in film promo—most recently in this new photo of Al showing off his gold records, shirts, and abs to the one and only Oprah, played here by Abbott Elementary creator/star and Emmy darling Quinta Brunson.

This comes a few months after the movie’s trailer dropped, which, among other things, gave us our first glimpse of a ripped Radcliffe as Al, shirtless and downing liquor on stage like a true rock star.

What’s going on here? We certainly don’t remember Yankovic being that jacked in real life (No, that Rambo scene in UHF definitely doesn’t count).

Well, if we had to guess, the movie about a satirical songwriter is probably in on the joke, playing up its “weird” hero as a total sex symbol, even as it reminds us that Yankovic really did have a pretty wild ride to fame. So it’s hard to say just how seriously we’re meant to take The Al Yankovic Story, which, thus far, looks like it might be a feature-length Funny Or Die video (and we mean this in a good way—the company is producing the film, after all) with plenty of celebrity cameos, like Brunson, Rainn Wilson, Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, and, according to a press release, “an A-list cast of thousands their agents won’t let us reveal.”

In any event, it seems we’re not the only ones confused by our thirsty thoughts about Yankovic thanks to Radcliffe’s muscle-forward portrayal. Between the trailer and this new photo, the internet is losing it over Weird Hot Al, and we’ve rounded up some of our favorite takes from Twitter below.

I’m really scared about the things that gay people are going to say about Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al https://t.co/E241fVY4Cy — Jon Taffer's Biological Son (@DoctorPissPants) July 19, 2022

Why does Harry Potter look so hot in the new Weird Al biopic movie trailer? — sean (@cmonbessy) May 4, 2022

I need this movie now. Daniel Radcliffe with a stache and Quinta Brunson as Oprah?! pic.twitter.com/JZQegMFsAU — Joey Joey Joey (@JoeyMoser83) July 19, 2022

Just watched the Weird Al trailer and did I miss the super duper shredded Weird Al era? pic.twitter.com/HrmavXuuO2 — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) May 3, 2022

I respect the hell out of Daniel Radcliffe for doing nothing but the weirdest passion projects possible post Harry Potter https://t.co/rBH5UmZXSw — K Mac (@K__M__A__C) July 19, 2022

Daniel Radcliffe looking great in that new Weird Al trailer. pic.twitter.com/G7Ox1jbWen — Zachary Ryan (@ZachariusD) May 3, 2022

I'll be watching the WEIRD AL YANKOVIC film for the plot. The plot: (Never change Radcliffe) ? pic.twitter.com/iXiwOKPCxj — Darryl Griffiths ?? (@LegallyBOD) July 19, 2022

ok everything is horrible but the weird al movie trailer dropped today and i just — they're not lying. they're really gonna make it weird for us aren't they https://t.co/pDh05Awq0f pic.twitter.com/Qq912nSa6q — Preeti Chhibber??Preorder Spidey's Social Dilemma (@runwithskizzers) May 3, 2022

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is set to premiere some time this fall on The Roku Channel because, yes, even they have their own streaming service now!

And, if you’ve scrolled this far through the article, you deserve a treat: Here’s Radcliffe delivering a sexy rendition of “She’ll be Coming Around The Mountain When She Comes” from the latest season of Miracle Workers.