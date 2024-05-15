Image Credit: Omar Apollo’s ‘God Said No,’ Warner Records

That loud, sharp shriek you heard earlier today? That was the sound of gays everywhere freaking out over the announcement that a new Omar Apollo era is imminent!

The queer, Latin alt-pop star shared that his sophomore album—officially titled God Said No—will be hitting shelves on June 28, and our bodies are ready.

The highly anticipated LP comes two years (and some change) after his acclaimed debut Ivory skyrocketed him to new levels of fame, and the artist shares these new songs are a “reflection” of his life since then.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM “GOD SAID NO” – out June 28th. https://t.co/RLW2alxw3f pic.twitter.com/qfH9ccYbai — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) May 15, 2024

For those keeping track: Since April 2022, Apollo’s had his first entry on the Billboard charts, gone viral on TikTok with “Evergreen,” performed at Coachella, toured the world opening for SZA, modeled for trendy fashion house Loewe, had his d*ck painted for the Live For Me EP, maybe filmed a role for Luca Guadagnino’s next movie, and turned it out at the Met Gala.

Whew, we’re exhausted just typing that all out.

In other words, there’s plenty to dive into on God Said No, and Apollo’s been teasing a reimagined spin on his “old longing-for-love vibe” in a very purposeful album that’s designed to be listened to front to back.

In an exclusive note to fans on Spotify, the singer says, despite the title, the new LP is “not biblical or religious by any means,” but about putting “trust in a higher divine power as a guide.” He continues: “[It’s] about listening to yourself, not the people around you or any other signs. THere’s something I had to learn about myself before I accepted my own intuition.”

As for how it’s going to sound, he’s already name-dropped other genre-spanning influences like Beyoncé (ever heard of her?), Lana Del Rey, Jeff Buckley, and Kate Bush as influences, while also promising some “club sh*t” to dance to.

We heard a first taste of the album’s sonic landscape via certified bop “Spite,” which Apollo confirmed is on the track list today, and it’ll be joined by 13 other songs, including “Plane Trees” featuring musician/poet Mustafa and “Dispose Of Me,” the next single set to drop on May 16.

But there’s one track in particular that seems to have already captured the imagination of gays who (and we say this lovingly) are way too online: “Pedro.”

Nice enough name, right? And, yes, a pretty common one too, although it very famously belongs to the internet’s current reigning daddy. The very same daddy Apollo was spotting hanging out with in New York City last fall… Hmm… the plot thickens!

We’re talking, of course, about Pedro Pascal, star of The Last Of Us and The Mandalorian and many of our steamiest, most salacious dreams.

Has Pascal been on Apollo’s mind, too? Not to make too many assumptions here, but we at least know the two are friends, given those paparazzi shots from last fall. Plus, there’s that time the actor dropped a “😍” in the comments of Apollo’s Loewe photoshoot on Instagram. It was the emoji heard ’round the (gay) world!

We’re certainly not the only ones to have perked up at the sight of “Pedro” on the God Said No track list. Here are just a few of the funniest—and thirstiest—reactions from Gay Twitter™:

Omar Apollo having a song called Pedro on his new album. I see what’s going on pic.twitter.com/T1yQlSSgeT — ? Aiden ? (@ihategooners) May 15, 2024

I hope omar apollo’s song is just an outright love letter to pedro — michael (@michaeIispunk) May 15, 2024

omar apollo got a song named pedro on his album omg him and pedro pascal was linkingggg yall pic.twitter.com/FlR0cU9gGM — theGYATTfather KJ |-/ (@_khamo_) May 15, 2024

Hell, according to Rolling Stone, Pedro Pascal is actually “featured” on the album—though we might quibble with their use of the word, as there seems to be no confirmation of this otherwise. Do they know something we don’t?

Pedro Pascal will appear on Omar Apollo’s album that’s due to be released June 28th! ?? pic.twitter.com/AsAATHN5lL — Pedro Pascal Nation (@PedroPNation) May 15, 2024

And, hey, if a potential music collab between Omar Apollo and Pedro Pascal isn’t enough to get you excited about the new album alone, the artist is offering fans a limited-edition God Said No boxset, complete with a CD, a t-shirt, and even some branded condoms.

We stan a king who stans safe sex!

this album is a reflection of my life for the past 2 years and im happy to finally present it to you.. https://t.co/j8zNLcUHd8 pic.twitter.com/ilZy5GBTB0 — Omar Apollo (@omarapollo) May 15, 2024

Omar Apollo’s sophomore album God Said No drops June 28, with second single “Dispose Of Me’ arriving May 16.

Don't forget to share: