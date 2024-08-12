Wait, he can sing, too? A brief history of Jonathan Bailey’s best musical moments that led to ‘Wicked’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey has quickly become one of the biggest out gay stars in the world.

Whether he’s bulking up to go face-to-face with dinosaurs or guzzling down gallons of milk, the 36-year-old actor is always a joy to watch and, really, it feels like he’s just getting started.

Of course, most American audiences only learned about Bailey in the past few years thanks to his roles as the dashing Lord Anthony Bridgerton on Netflix‘s Regency Era romance Bridgerton and as the heartbreaking Tim Laughlin in Showtime’s gay historical drama Fellow Travelers. So, when he was cast in the upcoming movie adaptation(s) of the musical Wicked, a lot of us were wondering: Wait, can this guy sing, too?

Oh, can he ever. The looks, the charm, the talent, the pipes—Jonathan Bailey really is the full package!

This week, Universal Pictures shared a new teaser for Wicked, which gives the spotlight to Bailey’s Fiyero, “Oz’s most eligible bachelor.” And while he certainly looks the part (anyone else get weak in the knees when spins around to look at Ariana Grande’s Glinda?), the clip frustratingly still doesn’t let us hear him—we don’t even get a note of his “Dancing Through Life” number.

Fortunately, Bailey’s been preparing most of his his life for a proper big-screen musical, and there’s plenty of proof out there that he can carry a tune.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look back at some of Jonathan Bailey’s bets musical moments thus far…