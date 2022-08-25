Wait, do we really need to be watching Netflix’s ‘365 Days’ movies? Because—whew—this gay scene!

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s 365 Days trilogy, well, think of them as the streaming era’s answer to the Emmanuelle In Space series, or one of those other softcore erotic movies you’d sneak peeks at late at night, remote firmly in hand in case you hear your parents approaching.

And by that we mean, these are definitely not movies anyone’s watching for the plot.

Still, since 365 Days premiered in 2020, these films have been wildly popular on the streaming platform, and garnered more than a few headlines for their racy, controversial sex scenes. At best, the trilogy is titillating ephemera, the kind you might imagine a Midwestern mom watching home alone and night and saying “Oh my!” to no one in particular every few minutes. At worst, they’re problematic glorification of sexual violence and grooming. The movies have been called the “Polish 50 Shades Of Grey” for a reason.

The story, as much as it matters, concerns a working-class Polish woman named Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is kidnapped by a member of a Sicilian mafia family (Michele Morrone), and then imprisoned for—you guessed it—365 days, during which time she is told she will fall in love with her assailant. Apparently she does? And then later some other dude named Nacho (Simone Susinna) becomes involved, and the whole thing becomes a dangerous psychosexual love triangle? Okay, sure!

Up until this point, we here at Queerty have paid the trilogy no mind, largely because, for all the trashy/campy/horny delights the 365 Days films may usher in, they’ve also been crushingly—and exclusively—heteronormative. It’s not to say there’s no eye candy involved (hello, Michele Morrone!), but all of the sensual scenes offered up have been strictly man-and-woman. Until now.

Believe it or not, trilogy-capper The Next 365 Days (which premiered earlier this month) finally gave us a fleeting moment of gayness… and it’s pretty hot!

I thought you should know that in The Next 365 Days, our heroine has a sex dream where the two men she's caught between end up making out pic.twitter.com/q1qs0k9ILT — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 23, 2022

Now, as the final seconds of this clip make clear, it was all a dream. But what a dream it is! At some point in The Next 365 Days, Laura feels torn between her former captor/crime boss beau and this dude Nacho, so she does what any respectable person would do: Fantasizes a three-way with them. They both pause to sex-gaze deep into her eyes, and then suddenly turn to each other, and engage in one wet, passionate kiss.

Given that these movies have a presumed audience of straights, we’re pretty tickled by the fact that they’d dare to add even a fleeting dash of queer to the proceedings. We’re sure the moment garnered more than a few “Oh my’s” from the series’ devout and thirsty fandom.

Much like the Queerty staff, the clip has inspired Gay Twitter™ to sit up and pay attention to the 365 Days movies for the first time, with some reactions particularly parched:

FINE I’ll watch these bloody movies – as if I needed another reason to be thirsty on this god forsaken website — nik-tac-toe❎🅾️ (@wasthatout_loud) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, other’s took the opportunity to mock Harry Styles‘ recent comments on gay sex scenes. Okay, so it’s two guys going at it, but…

But where is the tenderness? — Groovy Virgo (@kariemil) August 23, 2022

And then, of course, there’s the natural reaction; the impulse to check these movies out immediately:

But here’s the thing—if we haven’t made it clear already—these movies are hot garbage. Recently, The Next 365 Days has been called “atrocious,” “Netflix’s worst film,” and strictly for masochists—but “not the sexy kind.” There’s simply no reason to waste your time on these movies, especially with the clip of their one and only gay scene right there on Twitter!

And, we get it, these guys are hot—you want more. Well, then spare yourselves the hate-watch and just browse the actors’ Instagrams. It looks like there’s enough thirst-quenching material there to last you for at least the next 365 days.

