Waitress goes viral on Tik Tok for clapping back at pervy homophobic customer

Hell hath no fury like a New York waitress dealing with a pervy homophobic customer at the end of a long workday.

A series of Tik Toks showing a waitress at the Massapequa Diner in Long Island kicking out a creepy customer after he allegedly tried hitting on a group of underage girls then made homophobic and sexist remarks are going viral.

“You’re not wanted here,” the waitress, identified as Sondra Albert, is heard telling the man after accusing him of making offensive comments about LGBTQ people.

“You’re a pedophile and freak and you deserve to be locked up in Bellevue. And that’s all I gotta say and I’m asking you nicely.”

When the man refuses to leave, Albert takes it up a notch.

“I’ll kick your ass,” she says. “You don’t frighten me for one minute. But the way you speak about people who are lesbians and young children–”

The man then interrupts to say something, but Albert isn’t having any of it. She quickly cuts him off by saying, “Oh you’re so frigging full of sh*t! Tell it to somebody who cares! You’re not wanted here!”

The two videos have racked up nearly 10 million views combined.

Speaking to the New York Post, Albert explains, “I’ve been a waitress for 15 years. You get your occasional drunk people, but nothing like this man. It’s a different kind of abuse and I’ve never exploded like that before.”

She adds, “He’s not a person we want in the diner. If he comes back the cops will come. He’s a danger.”

