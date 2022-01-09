Walking the dogs shirtless, short queer books, & a new queer country artist

Binge watch HBO Max’s new queer comedy series Queer You Are, then check out the latest from Gay TikTok this week:
The Jurassic drive through hate crimed Kate.
Suburban DL dads got a show.
Q toured La Romántica in Puerto Vallarta.
Johnee Pixels named some short queer books.
Queer country artist Brooke Eden shared her story.
A show-er did a flip into the pool.
Alexander Hamilton was outed.
Xander spoke truth.
PJ and Thomas McKay showed off their family.
And Dr. Gay UK de-shamed pits.
