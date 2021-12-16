The walls are closing in around Jim Jordan

Uh-oh! It looks like Rep. Jim Jordan might be in trouble. And, as usual, he only has himself to blame.

This week, the bipartisan House committee investigating January 6 released texts sent from congressional Republicans to ex-president Donald Trump‘s then-chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to the insurrection.

Though the panel didn’t disclose which lawmakers sent the messages, it didn’t take long for people to figure out Jordan was among them. Mainly because he admitted to it.

One of the texts read:

On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all — in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence. ‘No legislative act,’ wrote Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 78, ‘contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.’ The court in Hubbard v. Lowe reinforced this truth: ‘That an unconstitutional statute is not a law at all is a proposition no longer open to discussion.’ 226 F. 135, 137 (SDNY 1915), appeal dismissed, 242 U.S. 654 (1916). Following this rationale, an unconstitutionally appointed elector, like an unconstitutionally enacted statute, is no elector at all.

Jordan’s office confirmed yesterday that, OK, OK, the former college wrestling coach did, in fact, text with Meadows about ways to overturn the 2020 election results one day before to the insurrection, but that particular text was just a forward and he didn’t write it himself.

“Mr. Jordan forwarded the text to Mr. Meadows and Mr. Meadows certainly knew it was a forward,” Jordan’s spokesman tells NBC News.

So, that makes it better, right? Right??

Wrong.

Whether Jordan wrote the text or simply forwarded it is irrelevant. The point is that he sent the president’s chief of staff supposed Constitutional backing for how the vice president could circumvent the Electoral College process. So now the question is: Why did he do this? That’s something Jordan won’t answer. Instead, he’s on Twitter trying to distract people with pressing questions such as this:

Does Santa Claus have to wear a mask? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 15, 2021

CNN reports:

That should worry us all — and amounts to an escalation in Jordan’s conduct in and around the election. It’s no secret that Jordan has helped push former President Donald Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 election was somehow stolen… Jordan was also one of 139 House Republicans to vote to sustain the objections to the Electoral College votes in either Pennsylvania or Arizona on January 6. Weirdly, less than a week later he insisted that “I’ve never said that this election was stolen.”

It’s getting harder and harder to tell what Jordan’s endgame is here. Or if he even has an endgame. Perhaps he’s banking on Republicans winning the House majority next November and making this whole thing go away? That’s still a year away, however. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned from 2021, a lot (a whole lot!) can happen in a year.

