Is Walmart really selling “twink-flavored” ice cream for Pride?

A mischievous tweet by drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes (host on Canada’s Drag Race) has gone viral ahead of Pride Month.
It includes a photo of a special Pride ice cream, claiming it to be “Twink flavored, fudge-packed ice cream with corn and peanuts”.
The ice cream appears to be part of Walmart’s Great Value range. The retail giant did indeed unveil its special Pride celebration ice cream a week or so ago.
However, this particular image is fake. Some of the responders to it posted shots of the real packaging, which labels the Pride product as ‘White chocolate-flavored ice cream with brownies and cherries’.
Many online have commented on the special-edition, Walmart dessert with skepticism, accusing the brand of cashing in on minorities.
“Huh, is it time for corporations to pretend to be in support of the gay community to turn a profit again? Time flies,” said one commentator on Reddit.
At the same time it launched the Pride ice cream, Walmart also unveiled a Juneteenth ice cream. On the packaging of the red-velvet flavored treat, the retailer invited people to “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”
Online, many suggested buying ice cream for a Black-owned business might be a more appropriate way to mark June 19th.
The date marks the day Union soldiers arrived in Texas, in 1865, with the news that enslaved Black people were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. President Biden commemorated it as a federal holiday in 2021.
Electris Jones of Durham, North Carolina, summed up the feelings of many regarding the Juneteenth ice cream, posting to Facebook, “Dear Walmart, Ummm… k. Thanks I guess. … Capitalize off the culture. With all of the black-owned brands why not promote their products. Give them room on the shelves. Give them production to expand. When we said Recognize our work. That’s what we meant!!”
Within days, the Juneteenth ice cream had been pulled, with a Walmart spokesperson stating, “Juneteenth holiday marks a commemoration and celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”
The Pride ice cream, as far as we know, is still on sale. It is unknown if Walmart is making any donations from sales to LGBTQ nonprofits and causes.
To its credit, the brand is known for being LGBTQ-friendly. It scores the top mark of 100 on HRC’s most recent Corporate Equality Index, which ranks corporations on their queer-friendly policies and procedures. Queerty has reached out to Walmart for comment about its Pride ice cream.
Walmart clearly didn’t learn its lesson from the Juneteenth ice cream
they go together so well pic.twitter.com/uD7M4tcgI3
I promise you, as an LGBTQ+ Walmart employee myself, pride ice cream isn’t something we want. And black people don’t want Juneteenth ice cream.
This isn’t “wokeness”, it’s corporations trying to profit off of minorities by acting like they care about us https://t.co/S4xwqR0Rhc
First the Juneteenth ice cream and now Pride. Chiiiiillllleeee @Walmart is doing the most pic.twitter.com/00VTIB2o58
Look, Pride ice cream.
Think of the $$ they saved having one set of “diversity” graphics https://t.co/cWo80JmaZZ pic.twitter.com/aj4RUV1Bgx
So…they didn’t stop at a Juneteenth flavor. As my friend @marlonawalker said, leave the commemorative ice cream flavors to @benandjerrys There would at least be some type of call to action & focus grouped flavor. Also, what in the defund the arts graphic design is going on? pic.twitter.com/JXqOPjllf6
QJ201
White chocolate with Brownies and Cherries…
Sounds like interracial butt sex
bachy
Jizznut Jubilee.
ericm
Gay pride flavor with cherry? Like there is any gay man of legal age who still has his Cherry! LMAO
taddykstone@gmail.com
Once again we complain about not being part of the American culture. That were bigoted against. To me this is great. It puts our message front and center to every right wing republican we’re here and not going anywhere. Now we’re on your ice cream.
I love it.
bachy
I agree. Especially in that they’re offering white chocolate-flavored ice cream with brownies and cherries, which, like hot gay sex, sounds utterly delicious.
SDR94103
derogatory.
Mack
They’re cluelessly trying to capitalize on minority holidays. They just tried with Juneteenth and failed miserably. Who the hell wants CORN in their ice cream? Are they insinuating a corn cob?
Chrisk
It’s a joke darling.
RyanMBecker
People can be so petty and whiney sometimes. If you don’t like it, just don’t buy it. If you feel exploited, just take your business elsewhere. But don’t complain that it’s available to others, or ascribe sinister motives for its existence. Pride ice cream is no different from any other product. Walmart thinks that there’s consumer demand for it so they manufactured it. It’s that simple.
And you know what? It pisses off the FRC, One Million Moms, etc. That alone is reason enough to support the product. In all seriousness, they could’ve played it safe and not risk offending the Religious Right (rural shoppers are a HUGE part of their customer base). But they decided that their gay and gay-friendly customers are more important. So thank you, Walmart.
I, for one, would buy it except that there’s no Walmart in NYC, and for obvious reasons, it’s can’t be ordered online. But I did just buy a package of Pride Oreos, and I don’t even like Oreos (and I’m straight, for what it’s worth).
Chrisk
I’d buy it too but sadly I’m lactose intolerant. 🙁
bachy
Great comment. If Walmart were contributing funds to some anti-gay political organization, that would be another story. But seeing as how we live in a capitalist society, the primary aim of a business like Walmart is to make money by creating products that appeal to consumers. Duh! Normalizing gay issues to the general public is a side benefit of a product like Pride Ice Cream. As is the pleasure of serving gay ice cream to your pals at your Pride party.
RyanMBecker
ChrisK,
Lactaid pills? Despite being gay-friendly, my girlfriend and I are a pretty intolerant couple. She’s lactose intolerant and I don’t handle beans well. So you’ll never see us dining without Lactaid and Bean on hand.
RyanMBecker
bachy,
Exactly. There used to be a gay florist here called the Gay Rose. Their flowers were no different than the flowers from any other florists. And located in the West Village, their prices were actually higher. But I still ordered from them for gay friends because it brought them joy seeing a lavender “Gay Rose” ribbon with the bouquet. That’s how I feel about Pride Ice Cream, Pride Oreos, etc. Being Pride adds a little extra pizzazz to the event, so why not?
RyanMBecker
Isn’t VANILLA sex a Hallmark of twinkdom? So any Twinkie confection must have vanilla as its base.
Although we didn’t have Pride month in mind, by sheer coincidence, my girlfriend did buy Rainbow Sherbet and Vanilla Ice Cream for our Memorial Day get-together. And the vanilla is even fat and sugar-free for our gay friends desperate to fit into their Fire Island Speedos ™.
RyanMBecker
Okay, I’m not sure who this Tom Prior dude is, but he keeps popping up in an unsolicited video on Queerty. I believe he’s a Brit. All I have to say is that he’s kinda cute. I really should turn on the sound sometimes because a cute guy with a British accent is even cuter. Heh
bachy
Apparently a lot of British guys feel the same way about the American accent, so play that as it lays. 😉
ScottOnEarth
This is hilarious…..but, corn? In ice cream?