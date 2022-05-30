Is Walmart really selling “twink-flavored” ice cream for Pride?

A mischievous tweet by drag queen Brooke Lynn Hytes (host on Canada’s Drag Race) has gone viral ahead of Pride Month.

It includes a photo of a special Pride ice cream, claiming it to be “Twink flavored, fudge-packed ice cream with corn and peanuts”.

The ice cream appears to be part of Walmart’s Great Value range. The retail giant did indeed unveil its special Pride celebration ice cream a week or so ago.

However, this particular image is fake. Some of the responders to it posted shots of the real packaging, which labels the Pride product as ‘White chocolate-flavored ice cream with brownies and cherries’.

Many online have commented on the special-edition, Walmart dessert with skepticism, accusing the brand of cashing in on minorities.

“Huh, is it time for corporations to pretend to be in support of the gay community to turn a profit again? Time flies,” said one commentator on Reddit.

At the same time it launched the Pride ice cream, Walmart also unveiled a Juneteenth ice cream. On the packaging of the red-velvet flavored treat, the retailer invited people to “Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation and enduring hope.”

Online, many suggested buying ice cream for a Black-owned business might be a more appropriate way to mark June 19th.

The date marks the day Union soldiers arrived in Texas, in 1865, with the news that enslaved Black people were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. President Biden commemorated it as a federal holiday in 2021.

Electris Jones of Durham, North Carolina, summed up the feelings of many regarding the Juneteenth ice cream, posting to Facebook, “Dear Walmart, Ummm… k. Thanks I guess. … Capitalize off the culture. With all of the black-owned brands why not promote their products. Give them room on the shelves. Give them production to expand. When we said Recognize our work. That’s what we meant!!”

Within days, the Juneteenth ice cream had been pulled, with a Walmart spokesperson stating, “Juneteenth holiday marks a commemoration and celebration of freedom and independence. However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate.”

The Pride ice cream, as far as we know, is still on sale. It is unknown if Walmart is making any donations from sales to LGBTQ nonprofits and causes.

To its credit, the brand is known for being LGBTQ-friendly. It scores the top mark of 100 on HRC’s most recent Corporate Equality Index, which ranks corporations on their queer-friendly policies and procedures. Queerty has reached out to Walmart for comment about its Pride ice cream.

Here are a few of the reactions online.

