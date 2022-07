“Oh, hell no! No!

I mean, I shouldn’t say it like that. It was an amazing honor, and I think it’s something that you want to do, you do it once, and I don’t know if I would want to do it again.

It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”Wanda Sykes when asked if she would ever host the Oscars again by Ryan Seacrest on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”