What do WandaVision, polyamory and Dolly Parton have in common?

They’re all topics covered on the latest episode of the Queerty podcast, of course!

This week, Jay Jurden is back to talk about the hit Marvel series, his polyamourus relationship, and of course Gabe tries to get him cancelled.

Queerty’s entertainment editor, David Reddish, also pops in to recap the 2021 Queerty awards. Plus, Gabe recaps the last week in gay news with stories about Dolly Parton, Elton John, and more!

