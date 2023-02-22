Man punches store’s Pride display and the internet can’t stop laughing at him

A video of a man trying to inflict damage upon a Target store’s Pride merchandise display has blown up on Reddit in the last 24 hours. The reason? Well, it’s pretty pathetic.

Watch below.

The creator of the video has been identified as far-right troll Ethan Schmidt. He has built a small following with his rants against corporate displays of inclusivity, and against people who still choose to wear facemasks.

Related: Right-wing troll demands store employees remove their Pride flag

Queerty wrote about a video he posted last year in which Schmidt failed to persuade employees at a PetSmart store to remove their Pride flag.

On his Telegram account, Schmidt confirmed the video was his. He said it was from a couple of years ago and seemed bemused people had rediscovered it.

We’re not so sure he’ll be so happy with some of the comments people are making.

“I like how he barely squished it, cause he was too scared about the consequences,” was one well-liked opinion on Reddit.

“He’s acting tough and cocky for the camera guy but he’s clearly afraid of anyone else there seeing him. This video makes him look timid AF,” said another.

“He walks like a poorly generated 1st person character,” observed another.

“Real fucking alpha male here immediately walking away from confrontation and barely even doing anything to the sign. Clearly only did this for views,” another accurately suggested.

The video also went viral after it was reposted to Twitter a few days ago.

This Ethan Schmidt person is so obsessed with gay sex, what are the chances that his browser history is full of gay porn? 97%?

98%?

99%?

100%? — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) February 20, 2023

He should just come out already… it’s not healthy to repress your own feelings that much, as you can see. — Karmuppance is Coming (@KComeuppance) February 14, 2023