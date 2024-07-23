When California’s Proposition 8, which banned same-sex marriage in the The Golden State, was thrown out in 2013, then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris delivered a direct message to clerks across the state: “Start the marriages immediately.”

Resurfaced video shows Harris calling a Los Angeles County clerk shortly after the state Supreme Court had struck down California’s same-sex marriage ban, and delivering the order.

Though a California court declared the law unconstitutional in 2010, gay marriages were still halted until the state’s Supreme Court’s ruling three years later. The U.S. Supreme Court would follow suit in 2015, by making marriage equality the law of the land.

As AG, Harris refused to defend Prop 8, which voters passed in 2008, against court challenges, solidifying herself as an early champion for LGBTQ+ rights.

“Is this the clerk in Los Angeles? This is Kamala Harris,” she said to the LA County clerk. “You must start marriages immediately. You must start the marriages immediately. OK, that’s wonderful. Thank you. Have a good day, and enjoy it. It’s going to be fun.”

Harris punctuates the call with her trademark–and very meme’d–spontaneous cackle.

Shortly thereafter, Harris officiated the marriage between two of her friends, Kris Perry and Sandy Stier.

It’s fair to say that Harris’ successful run for attorney general changed the course for gay rights in the Golden State. Her opponent was the then-Republican district attorney of LA County, Steve Cooley, who supported Prop 8.

If Cooley had been elected–he led for the bulk of election night and prematurely declared victory–the state probably would’ve defended Prop 8 in court.

Before running for statewide office, Harris served as the DA for San Francisco, and helped then-mayor Gavin Newsom circumvent state law against gay marriage. When Newsom declared same-sex marriage legal in the city in 2004, Harris officiated the unions. (The Vice President has called that period “one of the most joyful moments” of her career.)

Though a California court nullified Newsom’s order, nearly 4,000 couples wed in San Francisco over a 29-day period. One of those couples, Bradley Witherspoon and Raymond Cabone, reflected on their 20th anniversary to NBC News earlier this year.

They said Harris, who officiated their wedding, FaceTimed to celebrate their milestone.

“I reflect on that weekend with such a fond memory of what it meant for so many people. But for the two of you, I mean, I didn’t fully appreciate how many people were in loving, committed relationships, and just legally were not able to seal the deal … and how unfair that was,” she said.

In case you just fell out of a coconut tree, Kamala’s presidential campaign rollout is completely gay-coded. The Biden campaign handed over its X account, which received a “Brat Green” makeover.

The gays, unsurprisingly, responded in kind. (Appropriately, Kamala spent part of last weekend in Provincetown, where she raised more than $2 million.)

Charli XCX, the ascending gay icon behind “brat,” offered Kamala her endorsement as well. Our favorite 365 party girl was succinct and to the point.

“kamala IS brat,” she posted.

Originally adopted by the gays (like pretty much everything cool), “Brat” summer is now fully mainstream. The concept is about living your life Von Dutch, wearing your most ridiculous pair of shades and just overall not giving AF.

Or, in the words of veteran CNN correspondent Jamie Gangel: “You’re just that girl who’s a little messy and likes to party, and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.”

“I will aspire to be ‘brat,'” replied anchor Jake Tapper.

With a strong record of support for LGBTQ+ rights, Kamala’s policies match her queer-loving actions. As a California senator, she received a “100 rating” from the Human Rights Campaign and introduced legislation to mandate that insurance companies cover PrEP.

She’s continued to champion LGBTQ+ causes as vice president, speaking out against anti-trans laws being enacted in red states.

With that, Republicans have already started smearing Harris, with Trump’s newly appointed #2 JD Vance calling her a “miserable cat lady.”

Little does he know… “Brat” summer is all about embracing one’s inner-feline. Meow!