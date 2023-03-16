WATCH: A revealing, revelatory look at complicated legacy of pioneering musician Little Richard

Image Credit: Getty Images

If ever there were a musician worthy of the retrospective documentary treatment, it’s Little Richard, the culture-shaping star whose life was filled with career milestones, controversies, and contradictions.

Thankfully, filmmaker Lisa Cortés is doing just that with her buzzy new doc, Little Richard: I Am Everything.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman, the artist grew up in Macon, Georgia with a large, religious, working-class family. It’s at church that Richard first fell in love with music, particularly the enthusiastic performances from gospel singers.

After being discovered by the “godmother of rock ‘n’ roll” Sister Rosetta Tharpe as a teen, Richard began performing on his own—sometimes in drag! His raw talent and charisma soon earned him a record deal, and the rest was history.

Image Credit: ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything,’ Magnolia Pictures

But that history is decidedly complicated. Breaking through with raucous, raunchy singles like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally,” Richard was actively changing the sound—and the face—of popular music, but much of his success would go on to be attributed to the white musicians who were influenced by him.

And, as a Black queer man, his flamboyance was something that was both celebrated and lambasted. Of course, there’s the question over how Richard might’ve labeled his own sexuality—if at all—which changed frequently over the years. Near the end of his life, the musician had denounced his homosexuality, calling it “unnatural.”

For all of these reasons (and more), Little Richard’s legacy is one that’s been tough to grapple with, but Cortés’ documentary—which we had the pleasure of seeing earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival—is unafraid of exploring its subject’s conflicted soul, while also showing us how he paved the way for… well, all of us!

Bursting with life thanks to new performances of Little Richard’s burn-burning hits, I Am Everything brings deeper context to the life and career of this pioneer, featuring interviews with industry experts, colleagues, and luminaries of the LGBTQ+ community like John Waters and Billy Porter.

Little Richard: I Am Everything will receive a special one-night-only presentation in select theaters on April 11, with a wider theatrical rollout and digital release on April 21.

You can check out the film’s toe-tapping new trailer below: