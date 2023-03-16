WATCH: A revealing, revelatory look at complicated legacy of pioneering musician Little Richard

If ever there were a musician worthy of the retrospective documentary treatment, it’s Little Richard, the culture-shaping star whose life was filled with career milestones, controversies, and contradictions.
Thankfully, filmmaker Lisa Cortés is doing just that with her buzzy new doc, Little Richard: I Am Everything.
Born Richard Wayne Penniman, the artist grew up in Macon, Georgia with a large, religious, working-class family. It’s at church that Richard first fell in love with music, particularly the enthusiastic performances from gospel singers.
After being discovered by the “godmother of rock ‘n’ roll” Sister Rosetta Tharpe as a teen, Richard began performing on his own—sometimes in drag! His raw talent and charisma soon earned him a record deal, and the rest was history.
But that history is decidedly complicated. Breaking through with raucous, raunchy singles like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally,” Richard was actively changing the sound—and the face—of popular music, but much of his success would go on to be attributed to the white musicians who were influenced by him.
And, as a Black queer man, his flamboyance was something that was both celebrated and lambasted. Of course, there’s the question over how Richard might’ve labeled his own sexuality—if at all—which changed frequently over the years. Near the end of his life, the musician had denounced his homosexuality, calling it “unnatural.”
For all of these reasons (and more), Little Richard’s legacy is one that’s been tough to grapple with, but Cortés’ documentary—which we had the pleasure of seeing earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival—is unafraid of exploring its subject’s conflicted soul, while also showing us how he paved the way for… well, all of us!
Bursting with life thanks to new performances of Little Richard’s burn-burning hits, I Am Everything brings deeper context to the life and career of this pioneer, featuring interviews with industry experts, colleagues, and luminaries of the LGBTQ+ community like John Waters and Billy Porter.
Little Richard: I Am Everything will receive a special one-night-only presentation in select theaters on April 11, with a wider theatrical rollout and digital release on April 21.
You can check out the film’s toe-tapping new trailer below:
2 Comments
Kangol2
Little Richard paved the way for everyone who’s come along after him, Black, White, all races, ethnicities, straight, gay, bi, trans, in a range of musical forms and genres related to and deriving from rock and roll, the blues, rhythm and blues, pop, and on and on. He was so far ahead of his time he ended up a little behind it at the end of his life, but whatever struggles he had, he should be acknowledged and championed as one of the greats who pioneered music that has brought joy and new modes of expression to people in this country and all over the globe. Thank you, Little Richard Penniman!
Huron132
I have been a great fan of Little Richard ever since I saw him with my parents at a hole in the wall bar in Daytona Beach in the mid 70’s I was in my teens. Actually we had been to a drag illusion show upstairs in the Hotel. After the show we were leaving and my mom heard someone that sounded like Little Richard. She went in and seen him performing by himself. We all went in and heard his set. A couple of days later we went to see him again and heard his whole set. Some of the performers from the illusion show were there as well. I got Little Richards autograph. It was an amazing show watching him perform. Also that night my parents invited a few of the illusion performers to a BBQ we where having the next day. At that BBQ I was blessed with 3 new aunties who were drag performers. When I came out to my parents3-4 years later. I was so blessed to be loved and was told as long as I was happy they where happy.