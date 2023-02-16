WATCH: A young gay boxer fights for his future in this moving queer sports drama

Image Credit: ‘Punch,’ Dark Star Pictures

In a small town along the coast of New Zealand, 17-year old Jim (newcomer Jordan Oosterhof) prepares for the fight of his life. He’s a promising young boxer, and his next match could be the one that breaks him through to the big leagues.

But more than being a champion in the ring, Jim just wants a way out.

His dad, Stan (Pulp Fiction’s Tim Roth) knows it, too, which is why he pushes him so hard in training, while battling demons of his own. “Dad, I’ve got a life,” Jim pleads with him. “Not any more you ain’t, you’re a boxer.”

But Jim’s world begins to open up in unexpected ways when he meets a gay Māori boy named Whetu (The Wilds‘ Conan Hayes), who is frequently bullied for painting his nails and wearing feminine clothing.

Whetu also dreams of leaving town, with music as his escape, and the two young men connect over their shared ambitions, igniting a spark between them. As the two grow closer, Jim begins to realize just how small-minded his small town can be.

From New Zealand-based director Welby Ings, Punch is described as a “contemporary film about love, loyalty and liberation.” The story comes from a very personal place, inspired by Ings’ partner who—similar to Jim—came from a boxing family, and whose life tragically ended before he could repair his strained relationship with his father.

Punch premiered last summer at the New Zealand International Film Festival, and then debute stateside earlier this year in Palm Springs. Now its headed for a limited theatrical run beginning on March 10—the same day it’ll become available on digital/VOD platforms.

Ahead of the film’s release, you can watch a new trailer for the emotional sports drama below: