In the bustling and colorful São Paulo, Brazil, 18-year-old Wellington (João Pedro Mariano) is released from a juvenile detention center where he spent the past two years of his life.

Though he went in still a child, he emerges with no choice but to become a man—especially after discovering his parents have just up and moved since he last saw them, without a trace. With nothing to his name and no support system, Wellington takes to the streets.

Soon after falling in with a group of street performers, he meets an older hustler named Ronaldo (Ricardo Teodoro) who takes him under his wing, showing him how to survive life in the city.

Their complex dynamic—Ronaldo acting as a father figure, manager, and sexual partner to Wellington—is the heart of Baby, the new film from Brazilian writer-director Marcelo Caetano (Body Electric), which takes audiences on an unforgettable coming-of-age journey.

As Ronaldo mentor’s Wellington in the art of hustling, he adopts the name “Baby” to play into his youthfulness, which quickly proves to be both his greatest asset and the very thing that could get him into more trouble.

That’s especially clear after he crosses paths with Torres (Luiz Bertazzo), a drug dealer who’s used to getting what he wants—and he wants Baby.

But this isn’t your typical, harrowing, cautionary tale. Caetano’s film is filled with life and love, highlighting the humanity of everyone that Wellington encounters, from an older client (Marcelo Varzea) who marvels at how things have changed for the younger generation, to Priscilla (Ana Flavia Cavalcanti), the mother of Ronaldo’s child who now lives with her girlfriend (Bruna Linzmeyer).

While Baby isn’t afraid to show the darker side of life in the city, it also offers up a vibrant exploration of sexual discovery and found family. Not to mention, it’s a loving portrait of São Paulo’s lively queer scene, from the saunas to the salons, from the adult cinemas to the clubs.

Baby first premiered in the Critics Week program at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it was a nominee for the prestigious Queer Palm award. Since then, it’s begun to tour festivals around the globe, including London’s BFI festival, where it will make its U.K. premiere tonight.

Next is its U.S. premiere at NYC’s premier LGBTQ+ film festival, Newfest, on Oct. 12. It’s part of a head-spinningly stacked lineup that includes films featuring Jonathan Groff, Tegan and Sara, River Gallo, Andrew Rannells, Megan Stalter, plus a special tribute to Colman Domingo and a closing night screening of Oscar-buzzed musical Emilia Pérez.

The good news is, Baby was picked up for theatrical distribution by Dark Star Pictures and Uncork’d Entertainment, so even if you’re not in London or NYC, chances are you’ll be able to see it sooner rather than later.

Stay tuned for updates on Baby‘s release, and check out its first trailer below:

