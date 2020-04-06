WATCH: Actor Emerson Collins teaches you how to make a jockstrap mask

Actor/producer/funny man Emerson Collins just shared a minute-long video with his social media followers on how to turn a jockstrap into a face mask.

“Jockstrap mask tutorial,” he wrote in the caption. “Because, why not!”

“The internet may be out of masks, bandanas, and scarves, but it’s not out of jockstraps!” Collins explains in the video. “And yes, straight boys, you can make it with that sad, tired one you still have from high school football, or whatever.”

Just for the record: Queerty does not endorse wearing a jockstrap as a face mask to protect yourself against coronavirus.

Scroll down for more pics from Collins’ Instagram page because, as he puts it, why not?

