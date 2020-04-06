WATCH: Actor Emerson Collins teaches you how to make a jockstrap mask

Actor/producer/funny man Emerson Collins just shared a minute-long video with his social media followers on how to turn a jockstrap into a face mask.
“Jockstrap mask tutorial,” he wrote in the caption. “Because, why not!”
“The internet may be out of masks, bandanas, and scarves, but it’s not out of jockstraps!” Collins explains in the video. “And yes, straight boys, you can make it with that sad, tired one you still have from high school football, or whatever.”
Just for the record: Queerty does not endorse wearing a jockstrap as a face mask to protect yourself against coronavirus.
Scroll down for more pics from Collins’ Instagram page because, as he puts it, why not?
View this post on Instagram
I can absolutely be masc. As long as I’m not walking or talking. Or does the jockstrap logo ruin it? ??? (thanks to @jflo_lefty for the gift courtesy of his Jock Night, Saturdays at Fubar.) In tribute to the casting director who, having never met me, once said I was “too gay” to read for a character that was written as a woman – full on strutting, shopping and blathering about dying to get mani/pedis – and the only thing they did to change it to a gay man in the group of women was change the name. Acting is fun!!
View this post on Instagram
It’s 87 degrees in West Hollywood. Love fall. This is what I’d rather be doing! ?? #CONTENT Full disclosure, actually on the sofa in the midst of a mild anxiety event, but managing to be somewhat productive on my laptop despite having not showered or dressed beyond sweatshorts. But. A photo of that doesn’t really help with pandering for likes and compliments, RIGHT? (I’m fine, and know my mental processes and getting through – but also admitting how silly all of this is helps…even as I do it? Problematic for the win ??) But enough about me (hahaha) how’s your Tuesday going??
View this post on Instagram
WHAT?! It’s been a minute since I got a bunch of annoyed comments and texts that just say “Emerson.” (Also, 20% of going to Palm Springs is vacation, the other 80% is desert photo shoot vistas! Thanks @drhodges for being the most enthusiastic forced photographer I’ve had after I definitely changed into this suit because it matched his floaty chair. ?) Also, because #CONTENT
