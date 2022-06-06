WATCH: Adam Lambert, Diana Ross and others perform at Platinum Jubilee

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II marked 70 years on the throne over the weekend. The UK enjoyed extra public holidays on Thursday and Friday for an extra-long weekend of celebrations, which included countless street parties and a host of special events.

Chief among these was a big concert that took place in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening.

The broadcast of the event began with a specially made video clip of the Queen and Paddington Bear.

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.

The Queen having tea with Paddington – incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

This then segued into the opening act outside, which was Queen (the rock band), featuring Adam Lambert.

Followed by ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’.

Lambert wrote afterward on Instagram, “Whew! What a surreal evening! It was an absolute honor to join my superiors @brianmayforreal and @rogertaylorofficial onstage in front of Buckingham Palace for the Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee!

“The roar of the crowd was so loud I could hardly hear what it was singing!! Ha! It’s a thrill to let the joy of the moment propel the performance- like an out of body experience functioning on energy alone.”

Others to perform at the concert include Alicia Keys, Duran Duran and Elton John.

The closing act of the night was none other than Diana Ross, performing live in the country for the first time in 15 years.

You can watch below.

Among the presenters of the concert was Tom Daley. Here’s him and his husband Dustin Lance Black outside the palace.

Actor and author Chris Colfer attended as a guest of Lambert’s.

The Saturday concert was followed by a parade on Sunday, attended by actor Luke Evans, among thousands of others.

Besides a giant rainbow flag, the parade also featured a float featuring some of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The parade featured Double Decker buses to represent the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, with Vanity Milan, Blu Hydrangea, and Baga Chipz on the 90s bus, portraying 90s British icons Elizabeth Hurley, Geri Halliwell, and Naomi Campbell.

Vanity Milan, Ella Vaday, Baga Chipz, and Blu Hydrangea with Naomi Campbell at the #PlatinumJubileePageant pic.twitter.com/ds8pw0C70u — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 5, 2022

Because of her frail health and mobility problems, the Queen, 96, herself was only able to attend a couple of the planned events. However, she managed to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony yesterday. She later issued a message of thanks.

“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my platinum jubilee.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”