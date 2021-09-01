WATCH: This ‘America’s Got Talent’ singer just SLAYED it covering P!nk

America’s Got Talent contestant Jimmie Herrod has America’s attention.

Herrod, 30, took to the show’s semi-finals on August 31 to cover the tune “Glitter in the Air” by P!nk. Dressed in an appropriately pink suit, the crooner belted out the ballad, bringing the audience–including the show’s four judges–to their feet in ovation.

“This is how a semi-final performance should be,” judge Sofia Veraga gushed following Herrod’s work. She also used her Golden Buzzer on Herrod.

“That was a master class,” agreed the normally hard-nosed critic Simon Cowell.

“I’m waiting for your album to drop,” added Heidi Klum.

Have a look, and witness the birth of a star. We also recommend having some Kleenex on hand…you might need it.