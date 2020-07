Fans of At Home with Amy Sedaris are used to some eccentricity from the show’s ever-so-lovable host, but little could prepare for the introduction of her comfort doll, Huckleberry.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Myers, Sedaris gave Huck a TV debut that just might launch the career of a star in the making. Or inspire a few nightmares at the very least.

Watch:

In another clip, Sedaris gets candid about a pesky pest problem: