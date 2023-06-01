WATCH: An entire ballpark boos MLB pitcher Anthony Bass after his anti-Pride temper tantrum

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass made his first appearance Wednesday night in front of the hometown fans after sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post.
And he was booed out of the stadium. Talk about some sweet, sweet comeuppance.
Earlier this week, Bass, a 35-year-old journeyman, reposted a a video to his Instagram story that promoted the conservative boycotts of Bud Light and Target. Previously anonymous, Bass rose to national infamy earlier this spring, when he publicly ripped a flight attendant for not picking up his young daughter’s “popcorn mess.”
In related news, Bass’ Twitter account is now deleted. Too bad his Instagram hasn’t disappeared as well.
Blue Jays fans tore into Bass online following his hateful post, with some donating to LGBTQ+ causes in his name.
The following day, Bass issued a 30-second apology, vowing to use the Blue Jays’ resources to “better educate himself.” The right-hander did not take questions.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters the team isn’t going to let Bass off the hook. “It’s not going to be a 15 or 30-second apology and say, ‘OK, I did my part,'” he told reporters. (We’ll see about that. Hopefully the Jays live up to their word.)
Predictably, some conservatives are accusing the Jays of enforcing Orwellian-like restrictions on their players’ rights to free speech. But that argument is ridiculous: nobody is saying Bass doesn’t have a right to share anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media.
But it’s also his employer’s right to make him apologize. The Jays are hosting Pride events at their ballpark all weekend. They probably weren’t thrilled that one of their players expressed opposition towards the very community they’re trying to celebrate.
Pride Nights are about making sure that LGBTQ+ people are comfortable at the park. Bass’ post belittled that mission.
Those events led up to Wednesday night, when Bass made his first in-game appearance at the Rogers Centre since his post and brief apology.
The sold-out crowd greeted him with multiple rounds of boos.
The Pride Month culture wars have extended to the baseball diamond, as nearly every MLB team is slated to hold a Pride Night this month (the Texas Rangers are the only exception). The Los Angeles Dodgers have been ensnared in controversy for weeks over their decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at their Pride event.
The team originally capitulated to the anti-LGBTQ+ mob, before re-inviting the Sisters last week.
Since then, multiple Dodgers players, including star left-hander Clayton Kershaw, have criticized the club for its decision.
But the Dodgers are holding strong. Unlike other pro sports teams faced with Pride blowback, they’re not abandoning their gay fans.
Now ubiquitous across sports, there’s been enhanced backlash to Pride Nights over the past year. Last June, five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers refused to wear rainbow insignias on their jerseys, saying they disagree with “gay behavior.”
During the NHL season, multiple players across the league declined to wear rainbow warmup jerseys, and their teams allowed them. Many of the players didn’t even have to offer explanations for their snub.
But Bass, unlike those Rays pitchers and NHL players, is dealing with significant pushback. He wasn’t giving fans much reason to cheer for him, anyway, given his mediocre 4.26 ERA.
His hateful content on social media is only making matters worse.
Scroll down for more reaction to Bass getting deservedly jeered…
I was part or the vocal majority in my section that agreed we would boo loud and hard for him regardless of what happened. Glad the folks around me supported it and it was even greater to hear the majority of the stadium joining in. Hate and bigotry has no place in this ballpark— Ryan Watson (@arebigga) June 1, 2023
Kangol2
And don’t forget Clayton Kershaw, a sure Hall of Fame pitcher, who demanded and got a Christian Pride celebration from the Dodgers, scheduled for July 30.
Also, Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams trashed the Dodgers for inviting the Sisters, saying it was an insult to his Catholicism and that of millions of other Catholics in LA, even though the opposition hasn’t come from Catholics in LA but from right-wing nuts like Floridian Marco Rubio and New Yorker (or wherever he’s living now) Bill Donohue.
PSST: Don’t tell EdwardinVirginny and the rest that homophobes Anthony Bass, Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Williams aren’t “Black”. Their heads might explode.