WATCH: An entire ballpark boos MLB pitcher Anthony Bass after his anti-Pride temper tantrum

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass made his first appearance Wednesday night in front of the hometown fans after sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post.

And he was booed out of the stadium. Talk about some sweet, sweet comeuppance.

Earlier this week, Bass, a 35-year-old journeyman, reposted a a video to his Instagram story that promoted the conservative boycotts of Bud Light and Target. Previously anonymous, Bass rose to national infamy earlier this spring, when he publicly ripped a flight attendant for not picking up his young daughter’s “popcorn mess.”

In related news, Bass’ Twitter account is now deleted. Too bad his Instagram hasn’t disappeared as well.

Blue Jays fans tore into Bass online following his hateful post, with some donating to LGBTQ+ causes in his name.

About #Jays Anthony Bass:

Racism isn’t tolerated in locker rooms, and neither should non support of LGBTQ rights. If you can’t support your team mates, there’s the door – get out. Because I guarantee Bass has both team mates of colour and who fit in the LGBTQ community. — Mat Germain (@Mat_Germain_) May 29, 2023

Why is a MAGA anti-lgbtqia+ 'christian' idiot like Anthony Bass still employed by @BlueJays @RogersMediaPR — John Lebow (@BigNiceJohn) May 29, 2023

The Jays should’ve cut Anthony Bass when he had a 7 ERA and the airplane incident happened. Now that he’s promoting anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda it should be an easy decision to let him go — Cole Hayes (@cole__hayes) May 29, 2023

@BlueJays no more tix for me as long as Anthony Bass is on the team.



Sorry, promoting hate is not I can support. Nor should a team like the Blue Jays. — Michael B (@MBerton605) May 29, 2023

@BlueJays today’s off day would be a great time for you to release homophobic bigot Anthony Bass. #Pride2023 #LoveIsLove — Colin Macdonald (@Colin_D_Mac) May 29, 2023

The following day, Bass issued a 30-second apology, vowing to use the Blue Jays’ resources to “better educate himself.” The right-hander did not take questions.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters the team isn’t going to let Bass off the hook. “It’s not going to be a 15 or 30-second apology and say, ‘OK, I did my part,'” he told reporters. (We’ll see about that. Hopefully the Jays live up to their word.)

Statement from Anthony Bass: pic.twitter.com/UXLrx1HVO5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2023

Predictably, some conservatives are accusing the Jays of enforcing Orwellian-like restrictions on their players’ rights to free speech. But that argument is ridiculous: nobody is saying Bass doesn’t have a right to share anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media.

But it’s also his employer’s right to make him apologize. The Jays are hosting Pride events at their ballpark all weekend. They probably weren’t thrilled that one of their players expressed opposition towards the very community they’re trying to celebrate.

Pride Nights are about making sure that LGBTQ+ people are comfortable at the park. Bass’ post belittled that mission.

Those events led up to Wednesday night, when Bass made his first in-game appearance at the Rogers Centre since his post and brief apology.

The sold-out crowd greeted him with multiple rounds of boos.

Anthony Bass comes into the game, greeted by a couple of separate choruses of boos. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/NM3IpEA91i — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 1, 2023

Anthony Bass, pitching under a rainbow CN Tower comes out to a chorus of boos pic.twitter.com/HDNn6zdmsl — Michie? (@garciamichie) June 1, 2023

A sellout crowd of #BlueJays fans booed Anthony Bass in his first pitching appearance since he decided to amplify anti-LGBTQ+ content on Instagram Monday. The reaction was loud, sustained and unambiguous. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 1, 2023

The Pride Month culture wars have extended to the baseball diamond, as nearly every MLB team is slated to hold a Pride Night this month (the Texas Rangers are the only exception). The Los Angeles Dodgers have been ensnared in controversy for weeks over their decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at their Pride event.

The team originally capitulated to the anti-LGBTQ+ mob, before re-inviting the Sisters last week.

Since then, multiple Dodgers players, including star left-hander Clayton Kershaw, have criticized the club for its decision.

But the Dodgers are holding strong. Unlike other pro sports teams faced with Pride blowback, they’re not abandoning their gay fans.

Now ubiquitous across sports, there’s been enhanced backlash to Pride Nights over the past year. Last June, five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers refused to wear rainbow insignias on their jerseys, saying they disagree with “gay behavior.”

During the NHL season, multiple players across the league declined to wear rainbow warmup jerseys, and their teams allowed them. Many of the players didn’t even have to offer explanations for their snub.

But Bass, unlike those Rays pitchers and NHL players, is dealing with significant pushback. He wasn’t giving fans much reason to cheer for him, anyway, given his mediocre 4.26 ERA.

His hateful content on social media is only making matters worse.

Scroll down for more reaction to Bass getting deservedly jeered…

I was part or the vocal majority in my section that agreed we would boo loud and hard for him regardless of what happened. Glad the folks around me supported it and it was even greater to hear the majority of the stadium joining in. Hate and bigotry has no place in this ballpark — Ryan Watson (@arebigga) June 1, 2023

Anthony Bass is calling for a boycott of Target.



Judging by his 4.50 ERA and 4 walks/9, it looks like he’s been boycotting targets all season long. https://t.co/VuhvobtFTF — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 29, 2023

I'm so fucking proud of this fan base for being so vocal in the ballpark tonight. ? Tell Anthony Bass what we all think of him. Keep booing. — Steph ? Jays Forever (@stephtweetsx) June 1, 2023

To the people defending Anthony Bass, saying, "He has the right to share his beliefs", I'll simply say this…



People identifying at LGBTQ also have the right to their beliefs – to be who they want to be, without the fear of being abused or ostracized for it. — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 30, 2023

The @BlueJays tried to sweep a major problem under the rug yesterday with a half-assed apology from Anthony Bass.



Tonight, a crowd of 41,000 let them know that's not okay in this town. — Jack Landau (@Jack_Landau) June 1, 2023

Face it, Blue Jays, no one has wanted Anthony Bass on the team ever since the popcorn thing anyway. Then he says something far worse and his 35 second fake mea culpa is supposed to be enough? When the fans boo a player wearing their home team's jersey…he has to go. — Dan Elvis (@danelvis1) June 1, 2023

maybe the charity should be a plane ticket home for Anthony Bass — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) June 1, 2023