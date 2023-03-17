WATCH: An MMA fighter pretends to be gay so he can live on Fire Island in this unique movie musical

Image Credit: ‘I’m Not Gay A Musical,’ Sauron Hospitality Productions

What happens when a straight guy finds his dream home on Fire Island, and then is told he has to pretend to be gay in order to buy it? Why, he dances and sings about it, of course!

Tale as old as time!

But, truly, that’s not not the plot of an upcoming indie film aptly titled I’m Not Gay A Musical.

Our protagonist is an MMA fighter named Misha (Hamilton‘s Sydney James Harcourt), who always wanted to be a dancer, but some childhood trauma pushed him in the other direction, hardening into the star of an underground fight club.

Image Credit: ‘I’m Not Gay A Musical,’ Sauron Hospitality Productions

Clearly, Misha is still haunted by the past, using the brutal sport, pills, self-harm—anything he can to avoid confronting his inner demons. But, after a harrowing incident, he’s told he must undergo intensive therapy treatment, which just so happens to be on Fire Island. You know, gay mecca!

While there, Misha finds the perfect home, and decides he wants to buy it. (Which, we know it’s a movie, so we’ll suspend our disbelief, but there’s no way a place on Fire Island is even remotely affordable, right?)

The catch is, the property manager will only sell it to a gay man, and thus Misha begins a ruse that has to last all summer, convincing his new neighbors and friends that he’s gay. Hijinks ensue.

But wait, is Misha actually gay? What is it from his past that he’s trying so hard to repress? Things are about to get messy on Fire Island.

Image Credit: ‘I’m Not Gay A Musical,’ Sauron Hospitality Productions

And, lest you forget, I’m Not Gay A Musical… is a musical! With original numbers and a talented cast (including West Side Story‘s Yurel Echezarreta and Broadway veteran Alan Mingo Jr.), the film is something truly unique. And, despite its modest budget, filmmaker Scott L. Semer stages some striking performances that feel like they’re straight out of a music video.

This one-of-a-kind movie heads to digital/VOD platforms on April 11. To get a sense of what’s in store, you can watch its flashy, double-length trailer below: