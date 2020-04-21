WATCH: Anderson Cooper cuts his own hair; it doesn’t go well

It turns out there are two kinds of people in this world: the ones who let their hair grow out crazy long during a pandemic, and the ones who bite the bullet and go to town on their own luscious locks.

Anderson Cooper just joined the latter group, and hey, if your job is to go on camera in front of millions of viewers every day, it only makes sense you’d want to trim up.

Related: Colton Haynes just gave himself a DIY haircut on YouTube and the results are, um, interesting

The out newsman talked about the experience, and showed off his accidental new bald spot, to CNN’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

Watch @ the 1:40 mark: