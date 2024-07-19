Image Credit: ‘Single, Out,’ Here TV

Last year, we were so charmed by Australian comedic web series Single, Out that we named it one of our Queerties nominees, alongside the likes of Trixie & Katya’s UNHhhh and other online favorites.

It was a winning first season that began where so many other queer coming-of-age stories end: With a coming out.

After telling his family he was gay, young, aspiring artist Adam (Will Hutchins) found himself navigating the dating scene for the first time, all while trying to balance some complicated friendships and his burgeoning career as a photographer over the course of six breezy episodes.

But we’re here to tell you that season two of Single, Out is a lie… at least, the title is.

Jake Hyde & Will Hutchins | Image Credit: ‘Single, Out,’ Here TV

That’s because, in its new episodes, the Aussie comedy jumps ahead eight months in the future, when Adam isn’t single at all! In fact, he’s in a (seemingly) happy relationship with Gabe (Jake Hyde) who he first met during a particularly flirty modeling session.

As their relationship progresses, Adam begins to worry some unresolved issues from his past are making it hard for him to commit himself to romance, especially after Gabe suggests they take a major next step and move in together.

Meanwhile, Adam’s photography career is really starting to take off, which opens the door to plenty of new experiences—and plenty of new people. Is he starting to realize he threw himself into a relationship too soon, and he should’ve given himself a chance to explore and experiment a bit more? There are quite a few fish in the sea, after all.

The rest of the cast returns for season two, too, including Adam’s brother Clay (Steven Christou) who’s also exploring new job opportunities, Lex (Jesper Stenberg) who’s been holding back some feelings, Dylan (Grant Ward) who offers a shoulder for Adam to cry on—and maybe more—plus, Julie-Anna Evans as Adam’s mum, who’s having a little too much fun getting kinky with her new man.

Will Hutchins & Jesper Stenberg | Image Credit: ‘Single, Out,’ Here TV

The Australian series comes to the US by way of Here TV, which hails Single, Out as the LGBTQ+ special streamer’s “own Heartstopper.” A representative for Here TV hails it as “a bonafide hit, and we welcome our second season of this tender, funny, teenaged love story. It’s a series that truly captures the essence of young love and the LGBTQ+ experience, making it a cornerstone of our programming.”

Written and directed by Lee Galea (Monster Pies), all seven episodes of Single, Out season two premiered on Here TV earlier this year, and our now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video is the US/UK via the Here TV channel plug-in.

Next, the series receives a physical release—courtesy of Cinephobia Releasing—on August 6. Ahead of the DVD drop date, check out a new extended trailer for Single, Out‘s second season below:

