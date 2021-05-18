Trailer Park

WATCH: Ben Platt shines in the first trailer for ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

By
Ben Platt as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky.

Pass the Kleenex.

The trailer for the Ben Platt-let film adaptation of the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen has arrived.

The movie–which sees Platt reprise his Tony Award-winning role from the stage version–follows Evan, an anxious, awkward teenager trying to survive high school. He also nourishes a secret crush on Zoe (Kaitlyn Dever) the sister of Connor (Colton Ryan), a classmate and sometime bully of Evan. A misunderstanding following Conor’s sudden death leads Evan to develop a closer relationship with Zoe and their parents (Amy Adams & Danny Pino), and an outpouring of sympathy at school. Evan first enjoys the attention, before he realizes he must tell the truth about his “friendship” with Connor.

Related: What to Watch: Ben Platt vs. Bette Midler, trans stars tell all & Roy Cohn exposed

Julianne Moore, Amandla Stenberg and Nik Dodani also star. Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) directs from a script by Steven Levenson.

Dear Evan Hansen lands in theatres September 24. Have a look, and cue the misty eyes.