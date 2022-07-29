WATCH: The best queer film and TV trailers that dropped in July 2022

It’s the dog days of summer, and we’re grateful to have plenty of movies and televisions to get caught up on—more excuses to stay inside! But with so much queer and queer-adjacent entertainment in the pipeline, it can be difficult to keep track of it all. So, with that in mind, we’ve assembled a rundown of our favorite trailers to hit the internet throughout July as a way to help our readers stay on top of the best and gayest. Here’s what we’re looking forward to in the coming months…

Uncoupled

Neil Patrick Harris makes his long-awaited return to TV comedy in this Netflix series from super-producers Darren Star (Sex And The City, Younger) and Jeffrey Richmond (Modern Family, Frasier). Harris stars as Michael Lawson, a successful, forty-something Manhattanite whose life is turned upside down when his long-term partner suddenly leaves him, finding himself navigating an unfamiliar, app-centric modern gay dating scene.

Stream it now on Netflix.

Of An Age

Following up his witchy Sundance favorite You Won’t Be Alone, filmmaker Goran Stolevski delivers an achingly personal coming-of-age story. Serbian immigrant Kol is a wannabe dancer living in Australia who abandons an important rehearsal after receiving a distress call from his best friend, Ebony. He enlists her brother Adam for help, and, as the two set out on the road to search for her, they find themselves connecting in unexpected ways.

Of An Age will make its global debut August 4 at the Melbourne International Film Festival. Wider release details TBA.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

The set-up is intriguingly simple: A group of entitled friends gather in a secluded mansion for a night of partying, but things quickly derail when one winds up dead, setting off a messy hunt to find the culprit. From Halina Reijn and A24 comes this his barbed horror-comedy featuring thirst trap king Lee Pace and an exciting ensemble, including Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, and Pete Davidson.

Hit theaters in select cities beginning August 5.

Hypochondriac

Apparently August 5 is Queer Horror Day. In addition to Bodies Bodies Bodies and (the previously mentioned) They/Them, the date will also see the digital release of Addison Heimann’s Hypochondriac—which just might be the scariest of them all. American Horror Story‘s Zach Villa stars as Will, a gay man who is haunted by eerie, wolf-like creatures and begins to worry he’s succumbing to the same darkness that institutionalized his mother decades earlier.

Now playing in select theaters. Available via digital/VOD on August 5.

Private Desert

Brazil’s official submission for Best International Feature Film at this past year’s Oscars is a moving and erotic romance about a long-distance relationship that becomes grippingly intimate. On one end is Daniel, a policy academy instructor facing legal troubles and nothing to lose. On the other end is Sara, a nonbinary person who presents as their male identity in public. When Sara ghosts Daniel, he decides to drive hundreds of miles to find her, changing both their lives in the process.

Begins a limited theatrical rollout in New York City on August 26.

In From The Side

A gay rugby club in South London sets the scene for this romance that’s been winning over scads of fans as its hit the queer film festival circuit these past few months. After a drunken night out, two players enter into a secret affair, one that threatens to derail their relationships and their tight-knit rugby community. With just as much drama in the locker room as on the field, In From The Side looks like the kind of sports movie we can get behind.

Opens in U.K. theaters on September 14 with U.S. release details yet to be announced.

Interview With A Vampire

If you found yourself watching 1994’s Interview With A Vampire, waiting for Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s brooding bloodsuckers to kiss, then have we got a show for you! The upcoming AMC adaptation revisits the story of Anne Rice’s classic gothic novel but leans into the queer subtext to delightful effect. Sam Reid fills in for Cruise as the fearsome Lestat, with Game Of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson as conflicted newbie vampire Louie. We’re happy to report their on-screen chemistry is to die for!

Premieres October 2 on AMC and simultaneously on the AMC+ streaming service.

The First Fallen

A look at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in Brazil, The First Fallen takes audiences to the town of Vitoría in 1983, where we meet Suzano (Johnny Massaro), a student who was the country’s first-known victim of the disease. Confused and scared, he nevertheless finds community with a trans performer and burgeoning filmmaker, who are coping with AIDS in their own way. The film recently made its U.S. debut at the 40th annual Outfest in Los Angeles.

The film has been picked up for international distribution, with further release details TBA.