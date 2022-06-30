WATCH: The best queer film and TV trailers that dropped in June 2022

As Pride Month 2022 comes to a close—time flies when you’re worried about the future of the country—it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at all of the great, queer entertainment we saw previews for over the past few weeks. In June alone, we were gifted peeks at a burlesque doc that’s full of baloney, a neon-hued nightmare of a queer thriller, and another teaser for Billy Eichner’s future blockbuster, Bros. Here’s a quick recap of some of our favorite trailers that were released in June…

Big Boys

The Brits are on a roll with gay romantic comedies! Hot on the trail of Netflix‘s Heartstopper is the hilarious series Big Boys, created (and narrated) by queer writer Jack Rooke. It’s the story of two mismatched university roomies who, nevertheless, find common ground as they explore themselves—and each other—in the process.

Stream it now with Channel 4’s My4 service.

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

This charming sex comedy was an audience favorite at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and it’s not hard to see why. Intimate, funny, and oh-so-steamy, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande isn’t necessarily a “gay movie,” but it does feature a career-best performance from icon Emma Thompson, and is quite the showcase for dreamy newcomer Daryl McCormack—frankly, that’s good enough for us!

Stream it now on Hulu.

The Lake

The Lake is the latest in a growing subgenre we like to call “queer lakeside entertainment.” Starring Orphan Black breakout Jordan Gavaris and the always-welcome Julia Stiles, this Canadian dramedy series is about a gay man who returns to his family’s summer home in an attempt to bond with the daughter he gave up for adoption, only to get distracted by some shady step-sibling rivalry.

Streams now on Amazon Prime Video.

Anything’s Possible

Icon Billy Porter takes a break from slaying us on the red carpet to bring his unparalleled style to Anything’s Possible, his feature directorial debut. Set in the Pose star’s Pittsburgh hometown, the rom-com follows trans teen Kelsa (the radiant Eva Reign) as she navigates her senior year and falls for a classmate, which might derail her tight-knight friendship with her pair of besties.

Debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on July 22.

They/Them

Putting the “slash” in slasher flicks, They/Them brings the genre to a different kind of summer camp: A gay conversion retreat, which is made all the more menacing by a creepy counselor (Kevin Bacon) and the fact that a masked murderer is on the loose, picking off the queer and trans campers (including Theo Germaine, Austin Crute, Quie Tann, and more) one by one.

Hits Peacock streaming on August 5.

My Policeman

We’ve already dissected every frame of the first teaser for My Policeman, but that doesn’t mean we can’t revisit it! Harry Styles goes gay for the first time on film—what more could you want? The pop star plays a closeted British man in the 1950s who attempts to balance a life with his partner (Emma Corrin) and the affair he’s having with a dashing museum curator (David Dawson). Get ready to swoon!

Comes to theaters on October 21, then streams on Amazon Prime Video beginning November 4.

Lonesome

Where have all the cowboys gone? According to the upcoming Australian drama, Lonseome, they’ve all headed off to the city. A handsome ranch hand (Josh Lavery) escapes his dark past by traveling to Sydney, where he scours Grindr for hook-ups and maybe a couch to crash on, kicking off a meditative yet highly erotic odyssey of sex, shame, and belonging. This isn’t your grandpa’s Western!

Lonesome is now playing the festival circuit, but was recently picked up by Dark Star for U.S. distribution, so we hope to have a release date soon.

Swallowed

Queer horror director Carter Smith spins an eerie backwoods yarn in Swallowed, a film about a wannabe adult-film star (Cooper Koch) who gets tangled in a dangerous drug run with some shocking sci-fi side-effects. The film reunites Smith with his The Ruins star Jena Malone and promises a plum supporting role for gay actor, Mark Patton, best known as the screaming queen of A Nightmare On Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.

Swallowed is now making the film festival rounds with an official release date still to come.