WATCH: The best queer film and TV trailers that dropped in May 2022

Is it just us or did a ton of great new queer entertainment drop just in time for Pride? This past month, we’ve told you about a new doc that explores the wild world of queer wrestlers, a queer Indigenous love story set in a rural East Coast trailer park, and one of the most homoerotic series on Netflix returning for a third season. Here’s a quick recap of just some of our favorite trailers that were released in May. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to add these titles to your watchlists…

Fire Island

Joel Kim Booster reimagines Jane Austen’s classic novel Pride and Prejudice as a tale among queer men attending the titular hangout. A group of longtime friends spends the summer at the island paradise. Of course, romance, sexy situations, and heavy drinking ensue, pushing their friendships and sanity to the limit.

Debuts June 3 on Hulu.

Mascarpone

An Italian dramedy directed by Alessandro Guida and Matteo Pilati that tells the story of Antonio, whose life is turned upside down when he gets dumped by his husband. Suddenly faced with independence, Antonio rents a room in an apartment owned by a spirited eccentric and lands a job at a bakery, where he soon discovers a passion for making pastries… and hooking up.

Stream it now on Amazon.

Physical

Murray Bartlett joins the cast of this campy series about home fitness professionals in 1980s San Diego. Bartlett plays Vinnie Green, a fitness instructor who thinks he has the late-night infomercial market cornered.

Hits Apple TV+ June 3.

Jonathan Agassi Saved My Life

Filmed over the course of eight years, Tomer Heymann’s new doc gives a rare and intimate look at the world of gay adult entertainment and escorting, as well as a unique relationship between a mother and son, by following Jonathan Agassi, who was once one of the world’s most successful gay adult stars.

Head here for more info.

Generation Drag

Five teenagers and their families prepare for the biggest drag performances of their lives at Dragutante, a drag ball for queer teens in Colorado. This new series, produced by Tyra Banks, offers an intimate look at the aspiring young performers as they navigate their true identities and embrace their inner drag divas.

Lands on discovery+ June 1.

Benediction

A new biopic about famed British author Siegfried Sassoon who was sent to a psychiatric facility for his anti-war stance during WWI. Throughout his lifetime, Sassoon, who was closeted, had affairs with several different high profile men, including Prince Philipp of Hesse and actors Glen Byam Shaw and Ivor Novello. He later struggled with a crisis in faith when he converted to Catholicism.

Hits theaters on June 3.

Queer as Folk

The hit American series that debuted in 2000 is getting a modern spin. The reboot focuses on the issues facing a diverse group of LGBTQ friends living in New Orleans. Russell T. Davies, who produced the American version and created the original British version of the show, serves as executive producer.

Premieres June 9 on Peacock.

Bros

Billy Eichner‘s gay rom-com doesn’t actually hit theaters until September, but when the trailer dropped this month, Gay Twitter was all over it. The film features an entirely LGBTQ principal cast. In a press release accompanying the trailer, Eichner said, “From the very beginning of developing Bros, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about – and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios. From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized.”

Bros is set to hit theaters September 30th.