WATCH: The best queer film and TV trailers that dropped in November 2022

It’s almost December, which means ’tis the season for frantically trying to get everything done before the end of the year.

But don’t let the holidays turn you into a Scrooge—we’re here to help keep you organized in our own Queerty way with this handy list of all of our favorite queer movie and TV trailers to hit the internet over the past few weeks.

Throughout November, we saw new previews for all sorts of exciting, up-and-coming, gay entertainment—everything from international Oscar contenders to strip-teasing crowd-pleasers to a movie where *checks notes* Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field all go to the Super Bowl. Sure, why not?!

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout November, and when you can watch them. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Being Thunder

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, we premiered the trailer for the documentary, Being Thunder, which focuses on Sherenté, a Two-Spirit genderqueer role model for LGBTQ+ youth within their community and across the world. Directed by Stéphanie Lamorré (Iraq Oil And Fire), the intimate film encompasses Sherenté’s coming-of-age story, starting with their teen years as they fought for their inclusion in traditional Powwow dance competitions and stepped into their power.

Now available via VOD and digital platforms.

The Whale

On one end, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale is a celebrated Oscar contender featuring a transformative performance from beloved actor Brendan Fraser as a lonely gay recluse, taking a major step back into the spotlight and finally getting his due. On the other end, it’s a wildly controversial film that’s already been criticized for its reliance on a “fat suit” and the voyeuristic way it depicts binge-eating and body shame. Either way, this is only the beginning for what will surely be one of the most talked about films of the season.

Opens in limited theaters on December 3, and will expand nationwide throughout the month.

Drag Den

Look, no one can blame you if you feel you’ve met your quota of Drag Race for the year, but there’s been an exciting selection of non-franchise drag series popping up recently to give you a different taste of what the art form has to offer. Among them is the upcoming Drag Den, presided over by “Drag Lord” (and veritable “All Star) Manila Luzon, which pits eight fierce, Filipino queens against each other in a thrilling new competition.

Premieres December 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Whitney Houston’s story has already received the biopic before, and “from the writer of Bohemian Rhapsody” isn’t necessarily a selling point, but neither factor can stifle our curiosity for I Wanna Dance With Somebody: Will this finally be the film to address the legendary pop star’s queerness in a real way? If you watch the trailer closely, you’ll catch a few glimpses of Houston (Naomi Ackie) dancing with Robyn Crawford (Nafessa Williams), so color us intrigued!

Hit theaters everywhere on December 23.

80 For Brady

If your idea of a gay night out is watching a movie about the wacky misadventures of fabulous older women with a full glass of wine in hand, then 80 For Brady is the movie for you. Apparently based on a true story, the film reunites Grace And Frankie besties Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, and then throws icons Rita Moreno and Sally Field into the mix, as group of spinsters who throw caution to the wind and head to Houston, TX to watch their beloved Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Comes to theaters nationwide on February 3.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

One of our horniest and most unexpected trilogies comes to a close next year with Magic Mike’s Last Dance, reuniting dancer-turned-movie star Channing Tatum with Steven Soderbergh for one last “Pony” ride (shout-out to that timeless Ginuwine classic). While we’re sad to report that the killer ensemble of XXL—Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, etc…—looks to be MIA, Last Dance does gift us with Salma Hayek Pinault who is definitely having the time of her life here.

Opens in theaters everywhere on February 10.

Joyland

Though it was nearly blocked from screening in Pakistan, Joyland has been making big waves in the film world, and was even selected as the country’s official submission for the Oscars’ Best International Feature. The boundary-breaking feature follows the lives of a middle-class family in the bustling Lahore, particularly the youngest son, Haider (Ali Junejo), pursues his dream of becoming a dancer and ends up falling in love with a trans woman named Biba (Alina Khan).

Now playing in select international markets, with U.S. release details yet to be announced.

El Houb – The Love

After years of living in the closet, a Moroccan Dutch man named Karim (Fahd Larhzaoui) decides to open up to his family about his attraction to other men. As Karim begins a series of frank conversations with his brother and parents, they’re all forced to confront harsh truths that have gone unspoken for too long. But even as he navigates these tough talks, writer/director Shariff Nasr maintains a darkly hilarious sense of humor that brings a welcome levity to this singular family drama.

El Houb has been playing the film festival circuit throughout the year; further release details are yet to be announced.