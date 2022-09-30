WATCH: The best queer film and TV trailers that dropped in September 2022

As another month comes to an end, we find ourselves utterly delighted by all of the exciting, super-queer entertainment headed our way. September brought along the official start of autumn, and with it came a smorgasbord of new film and television trailers—everything from campy festival favorites, to theater-bound tearjerkers, to a docuseries about gay adult film stars (we contain multitudes).

To help you keep up with it all, we’ve assembled this handy guide recapping the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout September. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

The Aussie Boys

For gay men, there does seem to be a certain mythos around Australian guys, and this new anthology drama taps into that enigmatic allure. The Aussie Boys explores the “the lives and loves” of blokes from Down Under across seven short films from seven up-and-coming directors. The stories range from historical epics to more modern dilemmas like truck stop romances and love triangles, but they all attempt to offer a snapshot of gay life in Australia.

Available to stream now via Amazon Prime Video and other VOD services.

X-Rated: NYC

There’s a reality show for just about everything these days, so it’s about time we’ve got one about gay men who work in the adult film industry! X-Rated is an OUTtv original docuseries that’s said to provide an “insider look at the lives of iconic adult performers” as they chase their dreams in the Big Apple. Across six episodes, stars Boomer Banks, Dante Cole, Joey Mills, and Max Konnor will laugh, learn, fight, romance, and pursue their passions, giving audiences a more intimate look at their lives than ever before.

Premiered September 19 on OUTtv with new episodes airing every Monday.

Chucky, Season 2

Wanna play? First introduced in 1988’s Child’s Play, Chucky just keeps managing to slash his way back into our hearts. Spearheaded by original filmmaker Don Mancini, this TV adaptation of the demented doll’s ongoing misadventures was one of the surprise delights of last year—particularly for the way it told a thoughtful, gay coming-of-age story amid all the bloody mayhem. So we’re pretty thrilled for season two, especially because the new episodes promise more Jennifer Tilly and the return of genderfluid icon, Glen/da!

Premieres October 9 on Syfy and USA.

My Policeman

Though we’ve been talking about it for months, we finally got our first full trailer for British period drama My Policeman, offering up our most in-depth look yet at this sweeping gay romance. Pop star Harry Styles plays the titular officer of the law, who is torn between the relationship with his girlfriend Marion (Emma Corrin) and his secret affair with museum curator Patrick (David Dawson). The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it was met with lukewarm reviews, but we’re still eager to see this one for ourselves.

Opens in U.S. theaters on October 21, before its Amazon Prime Video streaming premiere on November 4.

Please Baby Please

Nothing like a group of sadistic, leather-clad greasers to spice up the old marriage, eh? After encountering a genderqueer biker gang, a young couple (Birdman’s Andrea Riseborough and Harry Potter’s Henry Melling) experiences an intense sexual awakening in this colorful, erotic, camp fantasy. Karl Gulsman, Demi Moore, and alt-comedy icon Cole Escola also appear in this “pastiche of queer sensibilities” that’s quickly become a film festival favorite.

Hits theaters on October 28.

Spoiler Alert

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge lead this moving gay romance, adapted from prolific entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 memoir of the same name. If you know Ausiello’s story, or his book’s full title, you’ll know that Spoiler Alert deals with some pretty hefty emotional stuff, but there’s plenty of heart and humor to be found in this film directed by Michael Showalter (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, The Big Sick). Sally Field, Bill Irwin, Antoni Porowski, and The Smurfs also star—and you’ll just have to watch the trailer to see what we mean by that last part.

Opens in limited release on December 2 before expanding to theaters nationwide on December 16.

Chrissy Judy

Chrissy Judy is a tale of friendship that should hit close to home for many: A pair of besties (Wyatt Fenner and the film’s writer/director Todd Flaherty) have spent so much time together that they’re practically co-dependent—but things start to unravel when life and love get in the way. Oh, and did we mention they’re drag queens? Shot in timeless black-and-white, this hilarious and heartfelt tale shows us what happens to that one “messy Judy” when the rest of us decide it’s time to clean up our acts.

Now playing the film festival circuit, with official release details still to come.

Eismayer

In this emotional boot camp drama based on true events, hard-nosed Austrian Armed Forces instructor Charles Eismayer (Gerhard Liebmann) has developed a reputation at the barracks for being demanding and pitiless. He also happens to be deeply closeted. But when a new, openly gay recruit (Luka Dimić) arrives, he begins to chip away at the lieutenant’s rigid demeanor. Liebamnn is said to give a career-making performance in this stirring story of love in the most unlikely of places.

Eismayer just made its film festival premiere this month, with further release details to be announced.

