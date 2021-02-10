WATCH: Bi man documents Grindr cruising in new film, ‘There is No “I” in Threesome’

It’s good to know someone else feels our pain.

Meet Ollie Lucks, the bisexual, polyamorous director of the new HBO documentary There is No “I” in Threesome. The film arrives on HBO Max February 11.

There is No “I” in Threesome documents Ollie’s exploration of his bisexual, polyamorous identity alongside his girlfriend Zoe. Just before the two get married, they decide to open up their relationship to others in hopes of expanding their sexual horizons. Of course, things get a bit complicated for the couple as the flood of new faces creates no shortage of distractions…and raises a few questions about their feelings for each other.

In this exclusive clip, Ollie and Zoe chat about their newfound sexual conquests. Ollie also documents a rather awkward Grindr date in which his male companion has some mixed feelings about being filmed for a documentary.

Have a look and ask: what would you do?

There is No “I” in Threesome arrives on HBO Max February 11.