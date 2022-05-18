WATCH: Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ trailer is officially here (and uncensored)

The trailer for Bros, comedian Billy Eichner‘s groundbreaking studio film, has finally arrived.

The gay rom-com, directed by Nicholas Stoller, will feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast — even in the straight roles — that includes Eichner, Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children).

“From the very beginning of developing Bros, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about – and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios,” Eichner wrote in a press release accompanying the trailer. “From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized.”

He continued: “I’ve been an out performer since the first time I stepped on a comedy stage in NY over 20 years ago. And while it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me – and a real sign of progress – that the same studio making movies like Jurassic World and The Fast and the Furious is also releasing this R rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films. It’s taken way too long. I wish we had a movie like Bros when I was a kid – but I’m so excited and proud that this day has finally come!”

Watch:

Bros arrives in theaters on September 30.