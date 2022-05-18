WATCH: Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ trailer is officially here (and uncensored)

The trailer for Bros, comedian Billy Eichner‘s groundbreaking studio film, has finally arrived.
The gay rom-com, directed by Nicholas Stoller, will feature an entirely LGBTQ principal cast — even in the straight roles — that includes Eichner, Luke Macfarlane (Killjoys), Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Guy Branum (The Other Two) and Amanda Bearse (Married …with Children).
“From the very beginning of developing Bros, I let everyone involved know that, while I wanted to make a movie that was hilarious and relatable to everyone, first and foremost I wanted to make a movie that felt authentic for the LGBTQ folks that the movie is about – and who have been so profoundly underserved by Hollywood over the years, particularly the major movie studios,” Eichner wrote in a press release accompanying the trailer. “From the storytelling to the casting to the crew, it was crucial for me that the needs of LGBTQ+ people were being prioritized.”
He continued: “I’ve been an out performer since the first time I stepped on a comedy stage in NY over 20 years ago. And while it’s insane to me that it took this long to get this movie made, it’s still incredibly exciting to me – and a real sign of progress – that the same studio making movies like Jurassic World and The Fast and the Furious is also releasing this R rated gay rom with an all LGBTQ+ cast, and with as much passion and enthusiasm as they release those other films. It’s taken way too long. I wish we had a movie like Bros when I was a kid – but I’m so excited and proud that this day has finally come!”
Watch:
Bros arrives in theaters on September 30.
andy_d
The only problem I have with this film is the failure to use UNION background.
WillParkinson
If this is something that appeals to you, I hope you enjoy it. For me it was really…um…bad.
johncp56
Looks spot on to me i,m your old Gay, and this trailer alone was good, Love Billy E
Kangol2
On the one hand, Billy Eichner’s screaming shtick gets annoying fast. On the other hand, this does look pretty funny. So I’ll probably see it when it hits the theaters.
CatholicXXX
Very. Billy’s voice/shouting is fine for 10 minutes, but after that it’s just grating
lykeitiz
Laughed more than once during the trailer, so I’m in.
lord.krath
This is going to be precious. LOL.
Mattster
OMG, the aerobics in the ball pit and the bouncer carrying off the queen with the fans from the dance floor destroyed me.
Amalgamate
Looks awful. Unfortunately, Billy is ten years too old for the part, but too vain to let someone else play it. Pass.
bsg1967
Pool clip proven
Doug
This looks great!!
missvamp
looks fun!!