Watch Billy Porter get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor, singer, producer and director Billy Porter, 53, had his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony yesterday.

It was announced back in 2019 that Porter was going to get a star. However, the pandemic in 2020 pushed back many of the ceremonies and Porter’s was finally rearranged for yesterday.

The ceremony took place at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard. Porter’s star is the 2,741st in the district.

Porter arrived in a billowing white gown by Ashi.

Tributes are paid to Billy Porter

Speaking at the event was Porter’s manager, Bill Butler. He has represented Porter for the past three decades.

Butler talked about meeting Porter at a resort in Mexico, where Porter was the entertainment. He talked of their deep friendship and the holidays they had spent together. Billy became close to Butler’s family. Butler spoke emotionally of how his mother, when she was dying in a hospice, asked that Billy’s song ‘Love Is On The Way’ be played at her funeral.

Another speaker at the event was Porter’s sister, Mary Martha Ford. She said, “’Billy, you have worked tirelessly to get to where you are and you are deserving of every good thing that comes your way, all of it.

“You aren’t too big. You aren’t too grand. You’re not too much. Your gifts have made room for you and have brought you before great people.”

Porter himself took the lectern. He thanked a list of people who have helped him over the years before talking movingly about his career.

He quoted another famous black, queer figure.

“James Baldwin said, ‘It’s an artist’s job to disturb the peace’. And as y’all know, I take my job very seriously!” he said, to laughter from the crowd.

He continued, “You know, I heard a lot of things in my life,” Porter said. “‘You’re too black. You’re too gay, too loud, too extra, too flamboyant. Homosexuality is an abomination. You are an abomination. You will never be blessed.”

“Well, we know that’s a lie. That theory no longer has any credibility, b***es!”

Variety ran a live stream, which you can watch below.

After the unveiling, Porter posed with his husband, Adam Smith, for the press photographers. Smith also posted images to his Instagram stories.

“Impossible dreams coming true”

On Instagram, Porter posted several images and video clips. One caption said, “Impossible dreams coming true. Thank you to all of my friends and family who made the trip to be here for this once-in-a-lifetime moment! And to everyone who watched from home, everyone who has supported me along the way. I am so blessed and truly grateful! ⭐️”