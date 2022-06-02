WATCH: Billy Porter makes directorial debut with trans rom-com ‘Anything’s Possible’

We’ve known for a while that Billy Porter can do it all. But now the gay actor-singer-author-philanthropist-musical theater legend adds one more skill to his repertoire: Feature film directing.

Porter’s directorial debut comes in the form of Anything’s Possible, described as a “delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story” that follows trans high school student Kelsa (newcomer Eva Reign) through her senior year. Things get complicated, for better and for worse, when Kelsa and classmate Khal (The Walking Dead: World Beyond and Katy Keene‘s Abubakr Ali) develop a mutual crush, driving a wedge between her friend group and turning her world upside down.

The charming romantic comedy also stars Hamilton and Girls5eva‘s Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kelsa’s mom, so we’re already getting our tissues ready for a scene that’s sure to be a Jennifer Garner-in-Love, Simon-level moment of heartwarming parental love and support

The Black List-approved script, written by Ximena García Lecuona, pretty quickly drew Porter in when he realized it was set in his hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Though it doesn’t look as if the director will appear on screen (aside from a Billy Porter mural, briefly glimpsed in the trailer), he’s certainly brought his unparalleled style to the film, with plenty of colorful imagery and musical moments.

With an Emmy (for Pose), a Grammy, and a Tony (both for Kinky Boots) already under his belt, could a Best Director Oscar—to complete that EGOT—be on the horizon for Billy Porter? We’ll have to wait to find out!

Anything’s Possible begins streaming exclusively on Prime Video on July 22. You can watch the very cute trailer below: