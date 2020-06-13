WATCH: Bob the Drag Queen spills on protesting, touring the South in drag, and ‘We’re Here’ Season 2

Bob the Drag Queen never stops working.

The comedian/drag queen became a star out of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 8 before landing his own comedy special Bob the Drag Queen: Suspiciously Large Woman, the following year. In addition, his Drag Race win opened the door to acting roles in television series such as Tales of the City and on stage in Angels in America at the Berkley Rep. His latest series, We’re Here, teams him with fellow Drag Race alumni Shangela and Eureka O’Hara to tour the American South, stopping in small towns to do drag shows and connect with the local LGBTQ community.

We snagged some time with Bob just after the announcement that HBO had commissioned Season 2 of We’re Here, with Bob returning to the show.