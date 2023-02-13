WATCH: Body language connects four stories from around the globe in this steamy gay anthology

Image Credit: ‘The Male Gaze: Shadows On Skin,’ NQV Media

While we’re always on the lookout for the latest and greatest LGBTQ+ movies in theaters or on streaming, we can’t forget there’s a whole wide world of excellent gay short films right at our fingertips—you just have to know where to look!

Thankfully, there’s NQV Media (“New Queer Visions”), which has been dutifully sharing queer shorts from around the world with the masses since 2019.

Their most popular series, The Male Gaze, returns this month with Shadows On Skin, yet another perfectly curated anthology that brings together stories built around transformative moments of contact, emphasizing the power of physical intimacy.

Featuring up-and-coming filmmakers from Argentina, Brazil, and Germany, these stories may be told in different languages, but they all understand the universality of body language and the ways it can connect us.

As the Shadows On Skin logline puts it: “From a swimming pool in Brazil to the back seat of a car in Germany via an apartment in the early hours of the morning where three men dance to the beat of wild passions, here are four stories about the marks that can be left when skin touches skin.”

Ooh, sounds steamy—we’re in!

You can watch the trailer here, and then check out a brief synopsis for each short below:

Adan And Esteban

Two former high school classmates return from a night of heavy partying. The closeness of their friendship long ago quickly metamorphoses into a present day battle between tenderness and desire. As the pair open their minds to each other, dawn sheds light on their anxieties, which soon evaporate under the sun’s rays. Directors: Nicolás Alan Medina, Lucía Rivera López

Hedon

On the hunt for an emotional spark, Fynn sets out to lose himself in various sexual encounters of the night. As day is dawning he stumbles across young Tom, but by this point he wonders if he is still in control of his bodily impulses. Director: Julian Dieterich.

Offline

After an Internet connection outage, two neighbors who have never met before but have an online relationship decide to leave the big city and try out a living in the real world. Director: Lui Avallos.

Private Photos

A sweet couple invite a third person over for the night, who brings a lustful energy to spice things up. Director: Marcelo Grabowsky.

The Male Gaze: Shadows On Skin will be available worldwide via Amazon Prime Video and Vimeo on Demand beginning February 27.