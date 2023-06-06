WATCH: Bottoms fight over tops in this raunchy queer teen comedy

Heathers, Clueless, Mean Girls—it feels like every generation has their definitive teen comedy, one that uses the high school setting as a sandbox and plays with its own rules to capture the zeitgeist. They’re unforgettable, quotable, endlessly re-watchable, and simply iconic.
And Bottoms? Well, Bottoms just wants to get laid.
But, in the pursuit of getting some action, it might just become the next future classic, one we’ll be quoting for years to come. Bottoms looks like it’s about to be the horny, bloody, riotously funny queer teen comedy we’ve been waiting for.
The film finds director Emma Seligman reuniting with her Shiva Baby star Rachel Sennott (the Bodies Bodies Bodies scene-stealer) and linking up with The Bear breakout Ayo Edebiri as high school seniors, PJ and Josie, respectively. They’re the school’s “ugly, untalented gays” according to the principal (yes, really), but they’ve got a plan to end up on top—on top of the cheerleaders that is.
After an incident that finds them injuring the football team’s star player (Red, White, & Royal Blue hearthtrob Nicholas Galitzine), PJ and Josie con their way into starting the school’s first self-defense club—a “fight club,” if you will.
And it’s all part of their plan to get closer with—and bed—their cool girl crushes, Isabel (Havana Rose Liu) and Brittany (Kaia Gerber, a.k.a Cindy Crawford’s daughter).
But, along the way, they start to build themselves a following of other queer kids and outcasts who feel empowered by PJ and Josie’s ballsy gambit to shake up the status quo. Will these two “ugly, untalented gays” get the girls and wind up with a new community of friends? Or will they just get punched in the face?
Bottoms also stars Mare Of Easttown‘s Ruby Cruz, Winning Time‘s Miles Fowler, Succession‘s Dagmara Dominczyk, SNL‘s Punkie Johnson, and none other than NFL star Marshawn Lynch in what just might be a breakout comedic role.
And we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention: None other than Charli XCX worked on the film’s score and soundtrack, so get ready for some bops.
Bottoms premieres in select theaters on August 25, and then opens wide on September 2. You can watch the film’s wild first trailer below:
BEPVA
Just what we need right now…
GQP/MAGA heads will explode over this.
Who thought this was a good idea?
Mattster
Good. Let them! The fewer GQP/MAGA people the better.
If we give gay-haters veto power over our culture, representation, and entertainment we will never have our own culture, representation, or entertainment.
DarkZephyr
Wait, this is a movie about lesbians called “Bottoms”? The title as well as the thumbnail of the hip thrusting male football jock Queerty chose definitely confused me.
nm4047
didn’t you know, lesbians are hung like donuts!
PapaBearPgh
Thank you Dark. I have been a Top for over 59 years, and I was just as confused as you. Who knew lesbians identified Top and bottom.
Joshooeerr
I think you’re missing a more literal, less sexual meaning of those words. They’re cheerleaders? Think about it.
Fahd
Nicholas Galitzine is great in everything and a big draw, but nevertheless, I think I’m going to wait till it comes to streaming.
SDR94103
sad that this passes as entertainment.
WillParkinson
Sad this passes as a comment.
Diplomat
The jocks are hot. But they don’t screw ugly girls. How is this anything gay? Yawn…
Godabed
I wanna see this.
Peter
I watched about 2/3rds of the trailer before stopping it; not a realistic moment, with dialog written by an 8th-grader. Comedy for dumb people.
Pietro D
NOT FOR ME !
fredk
It’s not a gay movie, right? Looks funny though.
Kangol2
The two central characters are lesbians, hoping to hook up with popular young women. That sounds pretty GAY to me. Not bi, not trans, not pan/poly, but GAY.
SFMike
Women directors have been more than disappointing in the quality their output. This is just another example.