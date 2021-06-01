WATCH: Brand new ‘Mommie Dearest’ commentary about iconic rose garden scene

Talk about two celebrations at once…

Just in time for pride month, the folks over at Paramount have decided to dust off and restore Mommie Dearest, the Faye Dunaway-led biopic of Joan Crawford that raised the bar (or lowered it, depending on how you look at it) on odious biopics, and on camp classics.

The new, 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray set features a new 4K restoration of the film, a new commentary by avowed fan and drag queen Hedda Lettuce, a biographical short film on director Frank Perry, as well as a previously released commentary by John Waters, and several other supplemental extras. It’s a must for Crawford lovers, Crawford haters, fans of camp, or anyone that enjoys a movie production gone way off the rails.

We’ve managed to secure this delightful new clip featuring commentary by Ms. Lettuce over one of the film’s most notorious scenes. Have a look, grab a wire hanger, and get ready to howl with laugher.

Mommie Dearest: The 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray arrives on Blu-ray shelves today, June 1 from Paramount Presents.