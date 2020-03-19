WATCH: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Drew Droege & more deliver coronavirus content we need

If we can’t laugh during the absurdly serious and seriously absurd situation we find ourselves in, this war against an invisible virus that’s grinding the world economy to a full stop is going to feel even worse than it already is. And while we are all for escapist entertainment (here’s our weekly viewing guide, and we’ll be making daily picks for as long as this lasts), there’s something to be said for laughing at this specific moment.
As one of the Italian participants in this terrifying warning video says, “We should always be light in spirit, but not with our gestures.”
Here’s some relatable content to get you through the day: