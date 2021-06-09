WATCH: The camp is strong with Jessica Chastain in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Well, they caught our eyes.

The first trailer for the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye has arrived, bringing with it our first look at Oscar-nominee Jessica Chastain as televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker opposite fellow nominee Andrew Garfield as her fellow evangelist and sometime husband, Jim Bakker.

In the 1970s, the Bakkers rose to fame for their campy brand of Christianity, integrating puppets and musical numbers into their evangelism. By 1978, the pair had parlayed their popularity into a “Christian news” program called The PTL Club as well as launched their own Christian theme park, Heritage USA. Amid that success, Bakker earned wide praise as a gay icon, both for her preaching to welcome LGBTQ people to the church without judgment, and for her work as one of the first celebrity AIDS activists. The Bakker’s empire collapsed in 1987 after the revelation of financial improprieties within their ministry, and after Jim Bakker was revealed to have had an affair with a church secretary, Jessica Hahn. He also paid her hundreds of thousands of dollars of hush money from PTL accounts.

In addition to Chastain and Garfield, Cherry Jones and Vincent D’Onofrio also appear in the film directed by Michael Showalter (Search Party, Wet Hot American Summer). The Eyes of Tammy Faye hits theaters September 17.