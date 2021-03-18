WATCH: Cancel culture comes hard for Jimmy Fowlie’s “Neeve”

Neeve may not know what “untoward” means, but he sure as hell know what it means to be cancelled.

Comedian Jimmy Fowlie‘s latest offering tells the cautionary tale of what happens when you’re caught behaving poorly during a pandemic.

Related: WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie crashes a West Hollywood pool party with disastrous results

Neeve’s problems go even deeper, though, and a friend’s betrayal (Chewy, played by Michael Henry) causes it all to unravel.

The sketch is directed and edited by Paul McGovern Jr. and also features Matt Rogers and Sofia Gonzalez LaMattina.

Watch: