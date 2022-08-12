WATCH: Carly Rae Jepsen’s beachy new video has boys, boys, boys (and they want your organs)

Pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen clearly knows her audience because her latest music video is chock-full of shirtless dancing men. Everybody say, “Thank you, Carly!”

The sunny new clip is for the sardonic bop “Beach House,” which premiered last week. Following up the much more earnest “Western Wind,” it’s the second single off her upcoming album Loneliest Time due out this fall.

While summer’s still here, Jepsen keeps things bright and beachy in the video, taking us to Malibu for tale after tale after tale of dates gone sour.

Not since the clip for her breakthrough hit “Call Me Maybe”—which also featured a shirtless hunk with a gay twist!—has Jepsen given us this much of a storyline. Visuals for tracks like “Run Away With Me” and “Too Much” were really more about vibe (not that we’re complaining).

But “Beach House” has been touted as a “film” from the jump, with the artist even sharing a very cinematic poster for it earlier this week:

Coming to your home theater this Friday. 12pm et/9am pt ? pic.twitter.com/JsMGyi1p4G — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) August 10, 2022

Things open with Jepsen, toes in the sand, spilling the tea for her gal pals on the beach. The married women long for freer days and share their jealousy over their single friend’s adventures on the dating scene. But, as CRJ reminds them, “You guys don’t know what it’s like out there.”

It’s here that the video starts in earnest, with Jepsen and a host of handsome suitors playing out each of the dating disasters she sings about in the song. There’s “Boy #1” who takes her on a picnic… with food whipped up by his mom. “Boy #2” brings her home… only for Jepsen to find out he’s married. The boys only pile up from there.

At the chorus, we’re treated to a Busby Berkeley-esque beach scene where some strapping men frolic around the singer with synchronized steps. It’s a thrilling bit of colorful, choreographed eye-candy, but, coupled with the songs cynical lyrics, it all becomes just a little sinister—especially by the time we get to the bridge, when one “Boy” warns, “I’m probably going to harvest your organs.”

As the song comes to a close, we snap back to reality with the married friends just looking at each other in confusion, ending with a pretty hilarious punchline that—oh, you know what? We’ll stop yammering and let you watch the clip already.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Beach House” is out now. Her fifth studio album, The Loneliest Time, is slated to debut on October 21.