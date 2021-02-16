WATCH: We chatted with James Bland, creator, director, and star of ‘Giants: The Series’

“I felt like, most of my life, I hadn’t seen myself on screen. I wanted desperately to, you know, see myself.”

James Bland wears many hats as the creator, director, writer, and star of Emmy-award winning Giants: The Series, now available on BET Plus. We chatted with the multi-hyphenate about how he arrived in Hollywood and set out to see himself on screen.

The INNOVATOR AWARD, at the Queerties celebrates talented individuals are multi-hyphenates who have worn many hats, and strived to evolve and innovate, to make their dreams a reality. Vote for James and all your LGBTQ favorites once a day, per device, until voting closes on February 16th. Happy voting! 🏆