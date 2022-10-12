WATCH: This Chilean gay comedy features mischievous ghosts and “one of the strangest sex scenes”

The ghosts of past relationships usually have a way of lingering for far too long, but what happens when those unwelcome spirits become literal?

In the Chilean indie The Phantom Project, the familiar post break-up malaise is explored in unique and surprising ways—with a heaping dose of the paranormal.

In Roberto Doveris’ wryly comedic film, a young actor named Pablo (Juan Cano) struggles to make ends meet after his boyfriend dumps him, leaving him suddenly alone and with the other half of the rent to scrounge up. He finds steady work by playing a “patient” in simulated clinical trials, even though it’s not exactly the acting career he’d been dreaming of.

Pablo also needs to find a roommate, and that’s when strange things start happening in his apartment. It seems the cardigan his ex left behind is haunted—not by memories of their years-long relationship, but by an actual ghost. But is it a malevolent spirit? It certainly isn’t fond of Pablo’s dog…

The idiosyncratic The Phantom Project sets itself apart from other “ghost stories” by depicting its ghost via hand-drawn animations, which feel both freshly innovative and charmingly old school. As the spirit knocks things off shelves and leaves Pablo with mysterious bruises, our hapless hero searches for answers about his uninvited guest, just as he searches for purpose in his life as a newly single gay man.

And, if that’s not intriguing enough, the film apparently also features “one of the strangest sex scenes of the last [few] years in the best possible way” (per Magazine HD). Um, does that mean we can expect some phantom foreplay?

After charming audiences at film festivals across the globe, The Phantom Project is now heading to theaters in a limited theatrical run beginning October 14, and will be available via On Demand services beginning October 25.

You can watch the trailer below, and find out more details about the film’s release here.