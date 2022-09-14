WATCH: Chucky—everyone’s favorite murderous doll—is back, gayer than ever

For its second season, Syfy/USA’s Chucky said it’s “gonna give the gays everything they want.”

Yes, the beloved horror icon is back in an all-new batch of episodes, picking right back up where we left off and continuing the murderous rampage of your friendly neighborhood doll possessed by a serial killer.

After successfully foiling Chucky’s evil plan to invade children’s hospitals across the country, teen heroes Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) take the blame and are shipped off to a Catholic boarding school for troubled youth called Incarnate Lord. The institution’s strict, religious rules prove a challenge to the budding romance between Jake and Devon, but that’s just one of their problems, as Chucky is hot on their heels and out for revenge.

Of course, Chucky’s got his own baggage to deal with, including his ex-wife and mortal enemy, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), and the return of their genderfluid child, Glen/da, a fan-favorite character first introduced in 2004’s Seed Of Chucky. Nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson (The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina) joins the season in a dual role as both Glen and Glenda, rocking a wardrobe that would make any Hot Topic employee jealous.

Plus, every ’90s kid’s crush Devon Sawa returns to the series in an all-new role, this time playing a skeptical priest at Incarnate Lord. We’re guessing the presence of a foul-mouthed, knife-wielding doll isn’t going to strengthen his belief in a higher power.

To our delight, the first season was gay as h*ll, and we’re thrilled to report this season will only double down on that, continuing to bring the queer subtext of the long-running slasher franchise to the forefront. Original Child’s Play creator Don Mancini is back to run things behind the scenes, as is Brad Dourif, who’s been voicing Chucky since the very beginning—nearly 35 years!

Chucky’s second season premieres on Syfy and USA on October 9. You can watch the trailer below: