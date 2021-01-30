WATCH: This clip of Taraji P. Henson interviewing black, transgender women will have you choked up

Black History Month kicks off February 1, and Oscar-nominated actress turned talk show host Taraji P. Henson honors her community by focusing on the struggle of African-American, transgender women. The conversation comes as part of Henson’s latest endeavor, the Facebook Watch talk series Peace of Mind with Taraji.

In this exclusive clip obtained by Queerty, Henson and her co-host, Tracie Jade, interview three transgender women. The ladies– Memphis, Nova , and Naki–discuss their struggles with depression, anxiety and suicide.

The very emotional conversation, as well as the subject matter, fit with Henson’s overall focus of the show. Peace of Mind with Taraji focuses on mental health issues, particularly those affecting the African-American community, such as PTSD, depression, eating disorders and nervous exhaustion. Other guests have included Mary J. Blige, Gabrielle Union and Gabourey Sidibe.

The newest episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji streams on Facebook Watch this Monday, Feburary 1. Have a look at the clip below, and reach for the kleenex.